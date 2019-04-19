ARLINGTON, Texas For the second straight game, the UL Ragin' Cajuns pitching staff allowed five runs in its final two innings, resulting in a second straight loss to first-place Texas-Arlington in their Sun Belt Conference series.

The Cajuns dropped to 20-22 overall and 7-8 in league play with the 7-3 loss Friday, while the Mavericks improved to 27-13 overall and 13-4 in Sun Belt play.

On Thursday, UL led 8-4 going into the bottom of the eighth, only to yield three in the eighth and two in the ninth in a 9-8 loss.

On Friday, the lead wasn't nearly as big, but the Cajuns did take a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh. Starting pitcher Brandon Young hit the first batter he faced and then walked the second to get pulled in favor of reliever Jacob Schultz..

The Mavericks scored two runs in the seventh and added on three more in the eighth to pull away from the Cajuns.

The third game of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

UL had scored two in the second and another in the fourth to grab that 3-2 lead. Tremaine Spears had the best night offensively for the Cajuns at 3-for-3 to run his season average to .347.

Another red-hot hitter is Orynn Veillon, who was 1-for-3 with three RBIs.

Young finished the game allowing four runs on four hits, three walks and two strikeouts in six innings of work.

