The resilience and patience required of a baseball coach, player and yes, fan is something.
It’s not for those without strong resolve for sure.
The cliches that apply are too many to detail here.
You know, “It’s not over until it over.”
As true as that is, it was starting to feel pretty close after Thursday’s disappointing game one loss to Troy, coupled with UTA’s road win over Georgia Southern.
We get it, “It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get back up.”
UL coach Matt Deggs’ 2021 baseball team certainly had plenty of dusting off to do this season.
At times, it just seemed like every step forward was followed by two steps in the other direction.
Every time, it looked like a particular hitter or pitcher had turned the corner, a slump followed.
Was it ever really going to happen?
Well, it kind of did Saturday.
No, the Cajuns didn’t win as many games as Deggs or the fan base envisioned.
Both endured way more punches in the gut than they were prepared for this spring.
But when it got came down to the nitty gritty of the Sun Belt regular season, a deal was finally sealed.
The Cajuns won two straight games against a red-hot Troy squad and got the good benefit of the Mavericks cooperating with two losses to win the Sun Belt West.
“I’m super proud of all the guys and the coaching staff included,” UL senior catcher Drake Osborn. “It’s been a crazy year with COVID and we have some hurricanes in the fall. To be able to come away as champions of the Sun Belt West is huge for us.”
Sure, no tickets were punched with Sun Belt West crown this season. Yes, UL will need to win the conference tournament in Montgomery over next weekend to earn an NCAA regional berth.
But it’s going to be a lot easier to do so as the No. 1 seed. In a league as balanced as the Sun Belt is this season, it may not actually make for an easier matchup.
We’ve learned that throughout the regular season. Much like the Cajuns themselves, every time it looked like a team might run and hide in the Sun Belt race, it quickly got humbled on the next road trip.
The tiebreaker advantage, though, could be very real if UL’s pool C with Appalachian State and Texas State ends up with three 1-1 squads.
You would think at least one, if not more, of the four pools will end that way.
“I think the hay’s in the barn making improvement,” Deggs said. “This is the time of the year where you have to catch fire. You show up and be on top with the fastball, get the bat head out and let it fly and have some fun. Play unafraid to crash and burn.
“Fortunately, I’ve had a lot of teams wins tournaments and that’s always been their ‘MO.’”
The Cajuns open with Texas State at 7 p.m. Wednesday and then play Appalachian State at 7 p.m. Thursday.
If they get out of pool play, UL would advance to the semifinals round Saturday. At that point, Deggs’ continued season-long optimism – certainly met with some skepticism with each pitfall – just might turn prophetic in the end.
“It’s awesome,” senior outfielder Brennan Breaux said of winning SBC West. “It’s really, really cool. I’m really proud of the team with all the ups and downs. Obviously, we still have some work to do. It’s all another step to the place we want to be. We want to win the tournament. We want to go to a regional.
“Now our focus to go to Montgomery and take care of business. Hopefully we find ourselves in a regional and from there, who knows? It’s postseason baseball.”