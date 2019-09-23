While most statistics are in UL’s favor on its way to the program’s first 3-1 start in seven years, there’s one glaring one that doesn’t make UL coach Billy Napier smile.

The Cajuns were flagged 16 times for 161 yards in the win over Ohio.

“We had some undisciplined penalties,” Napier said. “We had two facemask penalties, we had a personal foul penalty, we had an illegal formation, illegal motion - all these penalties that have nothing to do with the opponent.”

Defense, special teams step up big in Cajuns' road victory It wasn’t such a long time ago where forcing five turnovers was a rare occurrence and playing defense like the UL Ragin’ Cajuns did in Saturda…

For the season now, the Cajuns have been penalized 32 times for 305 yards in four games. By comparison, UL’s opponents have been flagged 20 times for 131 yards.

“You always have to ask yourself, ‘OK, every decision that I make, is it in the best interests of the team?’ ” Napier said. “When I lose my poise and pull a guy’s helmet off, is that in the best interests of the team.”

When you commit 16 penalties, there was enough variety to teach numerous lessons.

“Saturday presents a number of opportunities for us to live and learn - whether it’s technique at corner, whether it’s the basics of snapping the ball at center, whether that’s getting our hands inside on perimeter, letting the guy get set before we send a guy in motion,” Napier said.

“All these things are small technical things that have nothing to do with the opponent. So controlling those things and doing those things the right way are very important to our team.”

Napier said he likes the aggressive approach by his players, but there has to be some focus fueling that intensity.

“We have to channel those things the right way,” Napier said. “The way I would put it is it needs to be controlled chaos. We have to play under control but just barely, and I think our team gets that because we have experience in some of those things affecting whether we win or lose.”

Mitchell takes turn

It’s not a new concept for UL’s running back trio.

Sometimes it’s one that sticks out, sometimes it’s two and it’s even all three on occasion.

The Sun Belt Conference happened to single out Elijah Mitchell as the league’s Offensive Player of the Week after the Erath High product had 143 yards and three touchdowns in the road win over Ohio.

“Eli’s had a great offseason,” Napier said. “It’s good to see him have the production that he had. First significant off season that he’s had. He was banged up a little bit throughout his career early, so you can see the finishing speed, the physicality, the strength. All these guys they get attention as a group, it would be interesting to see if we just had one of these guys what they could do.”

Of course, the beauty in Napier’s mind is how well the group things no matter how the credit is distributed.

“What I respect about those guys as a group and as a position group is the selflessness and the attitude they bring to our team,” Napier said. “They’re a great example to anyone on our team that would even consider being selfish. I think that’s helped the culture of our team over the last year and a half.”

QB question?

For the first time this season, there’s at least a little question exactly who will be lining up at quarterback for the Cajuns’ opponent.

Georgia Southern has played two quarterbacks so far this season. Redshirt junior Shai Werts suffered a shoulder injury in the opener at LSU and hasn’t played since.

In his place, redshirt freshman Justin Tomlin has filled in admirably. Tomlin is 12-of-26 passing for 162 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, while also leading the team in rushing with 193 yards and two scores on 29 carries.

+2 UL rushing attack shines again in historic road win for Cajuns ATHENS, Ohio — It took a little longer than UL coach Billy Napier would have wanted, but the vaunted Ragin’ Cajuns rushing attack delivered on…

“We anticipate the starter playing, but I’m very impressed with the redshirt freshman, the rookie,” Napier said. “He’s played well for them. He’s a very explosive player, and presents kind of the same problems. Both of these guys are really good players. They create some of the same issues.”

Last season, Werts ran for 908 yards and 15 touchdowns, while passing for 987 yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Injury update

As usual, UL coach Billy Napier won’t offer any updates on the condition of Chauncey Manac until Wednesday after the redshirt junior defensive end had to be helped off the field and into the locker room during Saturday’s 45-25 road win over Ohio.

“Manac, obviously, came out of the game,” Napier said. “His situation is still being evaluated exactly where he’s going to be, we’re going to have more of an update Wednesday when we get off the field relative to our entire team and where we’re at from an injury standpoint. We’ve got a handful of players that will be kind of day to day that we’ll evaluate throughout the week and we’ll give you that exact information on Wednesday.”

+2 Cajuns overcome slow, frustrating start with big second half filled with key turnovers After each of UL’s first two games, coach Billy Napier was quite frustrated by his offense’s lack of ability to seize necessary chances to score.

Manac left in the second quarter without recording any statistics. His replacement Andre Jones filled in admirably with four tackles, including one behind the line.

Meanwhile, returning from missing two games was wide receiver Calif Gossett, catching two passes for eight yards at Ohio.

“He was back, and certainly it was good to have him available for the game,” Napier said of the 6-6 receiver. “It’s certainly good to get him back in there. It gives us three players at his position. Calif certainly has a great skill set and a is guy that we need to continue to grow and develop throughout the year.”