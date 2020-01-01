Former University of Louisiana Athletic Director David Walker passed away Tuesday night, according to a release from the university.
A cause of death was not disclosed.
Walker, a 1976 graduate from the school, worked in an administrative role for more than 30 years. He was director of athletics from 2007 to 2010 after taking over in an interim position in 2005, the school said.
"On behalf of our entire department, I want to express sincere gratitude for the leadership Mr. Walker provided to Ragin' Cajuns Athletics during his tenure as Director of Athletics," athletic director Bryan Maggard said in a release. "He was extremely respected by all whom he worked with and will be greatly missed."