UL's winningest all-time volleyball coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot has announced her retirement with after 186 victories in 13 seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns and 26th year overall as a volleyball coach.
Mazeitis-Fontenot's final campaign as head coach at UL was one for the record books. Her squad rolled out a double-digit win streak to start the season (second-best start ever at 11-0) and earned the program's first ranking at 15th. The Ragin' Cajuns (17-7, 11-5 Sun Belt) recorded double-digit conference wins for a second-straight season and were also bestowed four All-Sun Belt award winners in 2020.
"I would like to thank Dr. Savoie, Dr. Maggard, Dr. Leger, Christy Alford and everyone else at the University for their hard work and support of the volleyball program during my tenure," Mazeitis-Fontenot said in a statement. "The time is always right to prioritize your mental and physical health. That is what I am choosing to do."
Twice during her time leading the Ragin' Cajuns, the volleyball squad reached 20 or more wins (2014, 2017) — a feat that had not been accomplished at the school since 1990.
"Coach Mazeitis-Fontenot finishes her career as the Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball head coach having won more games than any coach before her," UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard said in a statement. "We will always value her commitment to both athletic and academic excellence, as well as her focus on bringing tremendous young women to our campus to become members of the Louisiana family. I speak for many when I say, 'Thank you, Heather,' for all you have done for the Ragin' Cajuns."