Usually the advice when you snap a four-game losing streak or win only your third game in 13 tries is just to enjoy it for a night.
No real need to overanalyze it.
And while UL’s comfortable 81-60 home victory over ULM on Saturday at the Cajundome is a prime candidate for that treatment, there were also several characteristics of it worth examining.
First and foremost, though, was just the relief getting back two guards in Mylik Wilson and Cedric Russell.
“It makes a world of difference when you have your guards back,” UL coach Bob Marlin said.
Indeed, but when you enter the game 7-13 overall and 2-7 in league play, any win does the trick.
“It feels great overcoming so much adversity, fighting together,” junior forward Tirus Smith said. “We go in and fight hard every day in practice, so it’s just feels great to get a win and get momentum going back going on our side.”
Hoping to build on the pure joy of the win through a rough season filled with injuries, Smith suggests an even bigger long-term impact.
“We pretty much just trusted the process with that,” said Smith, who had 11 points and four rebounds. “It was just one of those things where we’re facing adversity. Tough times don’t last - tough people do. That’s one thing I learned growing up. That was the main thing I kept for myself mentally going through all this.
“Going through this adversity, I feel like that helped our chemistry get even higher. Now whenever guys start coming back, our chemistry is going to be through the roof.”
On an alumni night with a group of former UL players in the crowd, the 2020 edition certainly displayed some resolve.
It wasn’t that Wilson or Russell had their best individual nights of the season, because they didn’t.
Still, the impact of their returns were evident.
Wilson had nine points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 26 minutes, while Russell added 10 points, three rebounds and four assists.
“I thought he (Wilson) impacted the game in a lot of different ways,” Marlin said. “He handled the ball for us, he was good defensively, he made some good passes and got some really good rebounds.
“He didn’t score the way that he has, but it was good to have him out there. Cedric made an impact as well.”
Simply put, the explosive element was missing without that backcourt duo. It was obvious in the second half.
Wilson penetrated aggressively for a three-point play at the 12:49 mark to build a 54-41 lead.
He added a similar drive to the basket at 6:32 for a 69-50 lead.
Those baskets just weren’t being created in the four games Wilson was out.
Likewise, Russell sunk a pair of 3-pointers in the second half to help UL extend the lead.
In all, the Cajuns had eight three-point trips down the floor in the second half to help deliver the knockout punch.
The Cajuns are now 8-1 on the season when scoring at least 70 points.
Reaching that mark, though, requires bodies … and aggressive ones.
Friday was the first time the Cajuns have been able to practice with 10 players since New Year's Day, and it showed.
Perhaps the biggest irony of Saturday’s win, though, was the biggest reason for it was one of the few Cajuns who has been there all along in junior forward Jalen Johnson.
Johnson came out on fire with 19 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting from the field.
“He took good shots and made them,” Marlin said of Johnson’s play. “He didn’t force the issue.”
Johnson finished with a career-high 27 points along with six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals.
“My teammates did a great job of finding me when I was hiding,” Johnson said. “I thanked them for that.”
Through the rough stretch 10 losses in 12 games, Johnson said his work ethic didn’t change.
“I always put up my extra shots because I feel it’s a necessary to the game and the game pays you back for doing that,” Johnson said. “I love working on my game and perfecting my craft, so tonight is just a result of that.”
Johnson certainly felt the return of Russell and Wilson to the lineup.
“It’s just their presence,” he said. “They’re both unbelievable at getting the ball in their comfort areas and scoring and setting people up. That’s what we missed the most from them is their presence out there.”
The other aspect of Saturday’s win not lost on Marlin was the irony of the opponent.
If any team understands what UL has been through this season, it’s ULM.
The Warhawks suffered another bad break in losing their second-leading scorer in JD Williams to crutches after just three minutes of play.
“(ULM coach) Keith’s (Richard) facing some of the same things we’ve faced with injuries and playing shorthanded,” Marlin said.
Yes, it takes bodies … the right ones anyway. And when they return, the difference is pretty obvious.