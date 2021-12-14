The UL women’s basketball team continues to seek solutions with Sun Belt Conference play around the corner.
The next opportunity to experiment comes at 11 a.m. Wednesday against LSU-Shreveport in the annual education game at the Cajundome.
“We’re trying to move some lineups around,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said.
The trouble began with losing leading scorer Brandi Williams for the season with a knee injury. Then one of the young options to replace her is now out 4-6 weeks with a knee injury as well in freshman Alicia Blanton.
Also out for the season is freshman Indiana Bodley with another knee injury.
“We’ve got to grown,” Brodhead said. “We don’t have much time to grow and we’ll probably be growing during the conference season. That’s just part of our DNA I guess. When we hit adversity, what do we do? We keep our head.
“Coach (Tony) Robichaux used to say, ‘Put the blinders on and keep plowing.’ That’s what we’re going to do.”
One of the options is playing Alabama transfer Destiny Rice more after intentionally trying to limit her minutes early on. In Sunday’s 63-51 road loss to Houston, Rice finished with 13 points and five rebounds in 38 minutes.
In addition to playing point guard as recruited, Rice may be playing some shooting guard with Williams out.
“We’re kind of lucky that I don’t have to play,” Brodhead said. “We’re down to nine or 10 kids, so everybody’s going to have an opportunity. We’re moving some things around. We saw some good things and we saw some bad things.”
Brodhead’s other thought is leaning heavier on other positions instead of trying to find a new shooting guard.
For example, freshman forward Tamera Johnson has shown the ability to score at times, but was limited to seven points and one rebound in 31 minutes at Houston.
“The other thing is Tamera Johnson is a player,” Brodhead said. “Can we get her position, scoring at the four or maybe at the three position? Maybe make that shooting guard a better defensive player. We’ve done that before.”
Brodhead did like the effort by freshman Ashlyn Jones in Sunday’s loss with four points and four rebounds in 21 minutes.
“I thought the Jones kid played really well,” he said. “It may not show up in the boxscore, but she was kind of all over the place and rebounding. We’re looking for some good things from the freshmen. I’ve been never afraid to play them. For us, it’s just about the defensive side.
“I think we’re a little better off than we usually are with that (defense). Hopefully, we can find a way to keep them comfortable.”