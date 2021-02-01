On paper, it wasn’t the kind of game you’d like to be involved in without your head coach.

UL’s dramatic 74-73 road win over Texas State had 12 lead changes and the game was also tied 12 times.

“The second half of the second game was like a prize fight — punch, counterpunch,” said UL director of basketball operations Mike Murphy, filling in for head coach Bob Marlin, who is still in quarantine until Wednesday.

“It was a very exciting ending. Coaches always say, ‘Every possession counts,’ and that was no truer than what happened at Texas State on Saturday.”

That’s what made how the final seconds played out even more impressive for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who moved to 13-4 overall and 7-3 in Sun Belt play with the win.

Trailing 73-72, senior guard Cedric Russell missed a jumper with 14 seconds left, but the ball was rebounded by teammate Mylik Wilson to keep UL’s hopes alive.

Eventually, Russell drove to the basket, only to be called for a charge with three seconds left.

“We thought we had a good play design,” Murphy said. “Obviously Cedric was the guy that had to have the ball. He’s really good at getting the ball into the paint and getting the shot off against pressure. We knew he was going to have the ball, they knew he was going to have the ball and they loaded the paint and they took a charge.

“Right call, wrong call, doesn’t matter — they took the charge. The call was made.”

Still, UL’s bench didn’t panic.

Murphy said as bad a break as the call was, “everybody was very positive. I thought the staff did a really good job of maintaining composure and discipline and communicating to the players what needed to be done.”

The plan was to “deny an in-bounds pass — get a five-second call.”

What they got was even better than that.

Indeed, the in-bounds pass went right to Cajuns sophomore Devin Butts, who laid it in with 0.4 seconds left to give the Cajuns the unlikely win.

Murphy insisted Marlin’s influence still played a big role in the sweep, despite not making the trip.

“Coach was in daily contact with the staff via Zoom,” he said. “He was in daily contact with the players. So even though he wasn’t there physically, his handprint was all over the game plan. I thought the players and the staff did a great job of executing that.”

Marlin is expected to return Wednesday.

Despite the charging call spoiling his potential game-winner, Russell was honored as the Sun Belt Conference’s Player of the Week after scoring 21 points Friday and 24 in Saturday’s win.

“He’s done a great job,” Murphy said of Russell. “He’s a senior. He’s been around a long time. He’s played a lot of basketball. Ced is a fairly quiet individual. He really keeps to himself. The players really respect what he does. The staff knows they can count on him to be there when it’s needed. He wants the ball in his hands when your best is required. That’s a special thing. Not a lot of athletes want to do that. Some run from it — he doesn’t.

“He’s been able to be productive. It’s really a pleasure to see him having this success.”

Devin Butts delivered key steal, bucket to help Cajuns get thrilling 74-73 road win SAN MARCOS, Texas — Devin Butts did most of his damage from 3-point land Saturday, but he went inside the arc for his biggest heroics.

The one-point win gave UL its first three-game winning streak in one-possession games since beating Texas-Pan American, New Orleans and ULM in 1984.

Murphy is hoping the experience in nailbiters will pay off down the stretch.

“To win a close game like that, you really had a tournament-style atmosphere,” he said. “These games I think will serve us well when we get into a conference tournament. It’ll give the guys confidence and you don’t have that panic factor because you’re been there and done that and succeeded doing that.

“The confidence it gives your players and staff when you can come away with one and two-possession game wins is invaluable come tournament time.”

The job doesn’t get any easier for the Cajuns, who will play five of their next seven games on the road. That stretch begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Arkansas State in Jonesboro.

“We’re happy to be in first place on February the first, but our goal is to be in first place on March 1,” Murphy said. “That will be a challenge.”