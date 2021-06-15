LAFAYETTE – UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin announced on Tuesday the addition of former Mississippi State star Derrick Zimmerman as an assistant coach for the 2021-22 season.

Zimmerman, a Monroe native, spent the past three seasons on the staff at Mississippi State, serving two seasons as a graduate assistant before serving as director of scouting and analytics on Ben Howland’s staff in 2020-21.

“We are extremely excited to add Derrick to our coaching staff,” Marlin said. “We feel like he will bring an immediate impact to our program through his energy and experience at both the collegiate and professional level.

“He showed tremendous leadership as a player at Mississippi State and his overseas experience will help with our young players.”

During his final season in Starkville, Zimmerman headed the oversight of the program’s video operations and statistical metrics. He also assisted the coaching staff with the development of opponent scouting reports.

“I am very excited in joining the Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball family,” Zimmerman said. “Being from the state of Louisiana, this was a great opportunity to come back home and work with head coach Bob Marlin and his staff while getting to work with a group of talented young men. I am ready to get started working with the team, getting out in the community and helping bring a championship back to Lafayette.”