UL junior forward Kim Burton was sure hoping she’d get another chance to do her part to push the Ragin’ Cajuns into the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference tournament.
On Thursday, Burton got elbowed in the nose four minutes into the matchup against third-place UT-Arlington at at E.K. Long Gym.
She missed the rest of that game and didn’t practice Friday as a precaution for potential concussion symptoms.
Cleared to play Saturday, though, Burton made the most of her opportunity with 15 points and four rebounds to lead the Cajuns to a critical 70-64 win over Texas State at the Cajundome.
“I was very, very disappointed,” Burton said of missing most of Thursday’s loss.
“After I got cleared, I came in the gym earlier today. I put some shots up. I was determined I was at least do something to help win the game.”
The victory, combined with South Alabama's win over Little Rock, makes UL (17-12, 10-8 Sun Belt) the host site of a mini four-team Sun Belt tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Cajuns will play Georgia Southern at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Cajundome, following the 3 p.m. game between Appalachian State and Little Rock. The winners will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday with that winner advancing to New Orleans on Saturday.
Hosting was the first motivator in Saturday’s win.
The second one was winning for the team’s lone senior in forward Kendall Bess.
“It was very important, especially for Kendall — to play for Kendall,” Burton said. “It was her last official game of the season, so we wanted to send her out on a good note. She plays hard for us. She brings the energy that we need. She’s one of our leaders. We needed to play for her. We needed to win for her.”
The visiting Bobcats certainly tried to foil UL’s big plans.
Known primarily as a perimeter-shooting team, Texas State (13-16, 6-12) only made four 3-pointers. Instead, it focused more on scoring in the paint, outscoring the Cajuns 30-26 inside.
“I wasn’t expecting that,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “Most of them like that stay out on the line and shoot it. It was kind of a surprise. We were trying to get Ty (Doucet) to be a little bit more aggressive inside. At the end of the game, we went ahead and went with Kim (Burton) and Ty to give us a little more size.”
As a result, Da’Nasia Hood finished with 16 points and five boards for the Bobcats, while Jaeda Reed contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the top perimeter threat Brooke Holle only scored four points on 0-of-5 shooting behind the arc.
“At times our communication is a little off on the defensive side,” Burton said. “We were kind of getting confused on whether to stay up or whether to stay down, because a few of their post players can shoot the three really, really good.”
UL’s shooting helped overcome the defensive shortcomings. The Cajuns shot 49 percent overall for the game, including 5 of 10 from 3-point land.
Skyler Goodwin led four double-figure scorers for UL with 17 points and five rebounds.
“I don’t want to say anything and mess it up, because you’re right,” Brodhead said of Goodwin. “She was aggressive today and the last few games she’s been really aggressive. Nobody’s noticed that. Don’t tell her that she’s playing the point. So shhhhh.”
In addition to Burton, Brandi Williams scored 12 and Doucet added 10 points and nine rebounds.
For Brodhead, locking up the No. 4 seed in the tournament is a sign of patience paying off for his program after only winning seven games overall last season.
“People think when you struggle, it’s a bad year and it’s not going to help you,” Brodhead said. “But I think that’s what helped us. The struggles we had last year made us work harder, made us focus on what we need to work on and where we needed to get better.
“The kids bought in. That’s a big part of it. When you buy in and start to win some games, kids start to play harder.”