Former Odessa College Wrangler head coach Kristi Gray was introduced as the new UL volleyball head coach Monday.
Over the past two seasons, Gray led Odessa to a 59-7 overall and 21-1 mark in conference play, leading the Wranglers to a sixth-place finish in the national NJCAA Division I championship.
In 2019, Gray led the Wranglers to a school-record 33 wins. Her overall career record is 125-37 overall and 59-7 in conference play over five seasons.
"I am so excited moving forward," Gray said. "I think there's a really great group here that are eager to get in the gym and ready to win, and I am too."
The Texas Tech graduate and native of Wimberley, Texas, takes over for the retiring Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot after 13 years as UL's head coach.