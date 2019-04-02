The Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation (RCAF) has unveiled its new investment model, giving supporters of Louisiana Athletics enhanced opportunities for recognition of total yearly contributions through a clearly communicated and equitable system built around Priority Points and Investor Rank.
“Cajun Nation plays a critical role in our pursuit to become an elite athletics program at the national level,” Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said. “The support we receive through event attendance and investing in the Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation has a direct impact on our ability to achieve national prominence across all 16 sport programs. The new investment model will provide our supporters the opportunity to invest in the areas of their choice while ensuring a transparent, consistent and equitable process.”
UL has recognized the advancement that was needed in order to provide the very best possible resources for the Ragin’ Cajuns’ sport programs, student-athletes and coaches. Higher levels of investment are vital for UL to continue the many enhancements impacting its more than 450 student-athletes, including: recent $1.5 million investment in nutrition program, increase in NCAA cost of attendance scholarships, facility upgrades, tuition costs, student-athlete support services and enhancement of recruiting budgets.
“As the landscape of intercollegiate athletics continues to evolve, so does our need to have an ability to provide the best possible opportunities for our coaches and student-athletes,” said Jim Harris, Executive Director of the RCAF. “Through this model, all RCAF investors are directly impacting our goal to compete for and win championships across all sports.”
Beginning with gifts for the 2019-20 fiscal year, Louisiana’s many supporters will have an easier ability to affect overall rank and will receive improved recognition for overall investment. Contributions are equally weighted for all areas of UL’s Department of Athletics.
Yearly RCAF contributions will now be calculated to determine a supporter’s total investment in Louisiana Athletics using six categories: annual fund, personal seat donation, facility enhancements, endowments, sport-specific giving and gifts-in-kind. Priority Points will be used to determine a supporter’s rank within 14 different investor levels, ranging from $50 to $100,000 of yearly giving.
The new point calculation calls for 1 point to be awarded for: every $100 given across all of UL Athletics, every $300 given across the entire University and for each season ticket purchased between football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball. For each year as a supporter of the RCAF Annual Fund, an investor will receive 10 points. These point values, along with an individual investor’s historical point total, will make up the new priority point total. Additionally during this new model transition, RCAF will offer a one-time priority point bonus, giving 10 points per year for any area of giving from 2009 to 2019.
RCAF investors will be receiving mailed packets of information throughout the first week of April. Informational materials are also available online at ragincajuns.com/rcaf. Investors are asked to declare their investment levels for the 2019-20 academic year by June 1, 2019.
RCAF will stage three town hall meetings for supporters to learn more and ask further questions about the new investment model, with the first occurring on Saturday, April 13, at the LITE – Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Theatre from 9-10:30 a.m. Fans will be able to attend the Annual Vermilion & White Spring Finale at Cajun Field following the meeting, with the spring game beginning at Noon.