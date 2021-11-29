The day after being named head coach at Florida, Cajuns coach Billy Napier said his focus will be squarely on the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Appalachian State on Saturday at Cajun Field.

UL fans should be focused on that game, too, as it's the first time the No. 20-ranked Cajuns have hosted a conference championship in program history.

A conference championship and a packed house for Saturday's nationally televised game wouldn't hurt the search for a new coach, either.

Cajuns coach Billy Napier hired by Florida to replace Dan Mullen For three seasons now, UL head football coach Billy Napier’s name has been connected with job openings at Power Five programs all across the country.

Under Napier, the Cajuns qualified for four straight Sun Belt Conference championship games and four-straight bowl bowl games. They were nationally ranked for the first time since 1943, reaching No. 15 in 2020 and the No. 20 spot this season. And they beat conference nemesis Appalachian State. Billy Napier will be a tough act to follow.

But someone will follow.

UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard has already begun the process to find the next Billy Napier. In other words, a younger coordinator from a successful power five program.

There are a handful of names already being circulated, but Maggard said Sunday he told the players not to believe any names unless it comes from him and that he’ll essentially be out of pocket until the announcement is made.

Here are a few names that could be on his radar:

Some feel Alabama defensive coordinator Peter Golding fits that bill. Golding does have roots in Hammond and did coach at SLU earlier in his career. He’s been the coordinator for the Crimson Tide for three years now.

The issue with high-profile assistants like Golding is he’s already making $1.5 million.

Maggard said high on his list of priorities would be recruiting ties in Louisiana, Texas and the Gulf Coast region.

He’s older at 51, but former UL offensive coordinator Jay Johnson coached at UL and USM in his career. Other than his age, he’s similar to Napier in many ways. Johnson is currently the offensive coordinator at Michigan State.

What about promoting from within?

The most likely candidate there would be UL defensive coordinator Patrick Toney. At 31, though, he may be a little young for a head coach. Also, many are speculating Toney might be headed to Florida with Napier or back to Texas in Lubbock.

One name with former coordinator ties at Alabama is current Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier. Ironically, he was most recently in the college game as Florida’s offensive coordinator at 2017.

He also has a son, Garrett, who is a quarterback at LSU.

Another option would be hiring a former power five coach recently fired, much like Georgia Southern did with USC’s Clay Helton, but that certainly wouldn’t fit the Napier model.

The other big question is which assistant coaches would leave with Napier to Florida?

Toney would likely be the first guess and defensive line coach Rory Segrest has SEC experience. Jeff Norrid and Wes Neighbors do have recruiting ties in the Alabama and Florida region.

Maggard said the goal is to have a coach named prior to Dec. 15 — the first signing day. As soon as Saturday's game is over, the next biggest chore for the staff remaining is to secure the commitments and players already on the Cajuns' roster.

The truth is Maggard’s history of being dedicated to the program and in choosing new head coaches has been a great one so far.

Napier said Monday he thinks that will go a long way in easing the fears of UL players with eligibility remaining during this transition period.

“I think this is a resilient group and I think it’s a group that trusts Dr. Maggard,” Napier said. “Dr. Maggard and (Joseph) Dr. Savoie have done so much for this program and the university and the things that they’ve done for myself and our staff — the resources they’ve provided.

“Their understand of the nuts and bolts of what’s required to have success in college football. We tried to educate them how the administration has work hard for them here. I think they can trust Dr. Maggard. He’s going to make great decisions going forward.”