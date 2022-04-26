As many new experiences as former UL offensive tackle Max Mitchell has been exposed to since leaving the Ragin’ Cajuns program, it’s not like it’s his first time.
When the Neville High product first came to UL, it wasn’t as a projected day-two selection in the NFL draft.
In fact, Mitchell didn’t have another Division I offer when he arrived in Lafayette in 2018.
He had lots to learn and even more to prove.
Four years later, Mitchell seems to be a sure-shot candidate to be drafted Friday or early Saturday.
"He worked really hard at those things day in and day out to get himself to this point where he is to get drafted," UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. "How high? It’ll be fun to see."
The 6-foot-6, 307-pound tackle excelled as a pass and run blocker for the Cajuns for four seasons.
“You can’t go wrong when you have a guy that has the size, got the movement, got the ability and on top of that he’s one of the hardest workers you’re ever going to have,” Desormeaux said. “He checks every box."
Mitchell was recognized as a third-team AP All-American this past season.
“I think Max has done really well for himself,” Mitchell said. “These NFL teams, they know who he is and they know what they would get from him.
“He’s expanded his knowledge base, he’s taken coaching and like most young people, he came in here and he had to work on strength and development … he’s done that. He turned himself to where he was just an athletic player at first to really being a powerful athletic player.”
Since leaving UL, Mitchell made himself known to NFL scouts first at the Senior Bowl and then at the NFL Combine.
“It’s been an surreal experience,” Mitchell said. “The whole process, it’s been amazing. It’s kind of leaving me a little bit speechless, because I grew up thinking about it and I didn’t think I’d actually be here doing it.”
Mitchell said he only remembers one off-the-wall question when the Packers asked him what his spirit animal was.
“The put me on the spot,” he laughed.
For the record, his answer was a black bear.
Most of the projections around the country have Mitchell going somewhere between the third and fifth rounds.
For example, draft analyst Ryan Wilson has him going in the third round to the Chiefs, while Chad Reuter guessed the fifth round to the Bills.
“Obviously, you want to be drafted well, but I’m not picky,” Mitchell said. “I’m going to be fine either way, I know that. Whatever happens, happens.”
Mitchell getting drafted would continue a promising recent trend for the Cajuns' offensive line legacy in the draft with Robert Hunt going in the second round to the Dolphins in 2020 and Kevin Dotson in the fourth round to the Steelers in 2020.
One draft profile said, “Max Mitchell’s pass sets are a thing of beauty. He has perfect fundamentals, getting plenty of depth with great balance. Mitchell always seems to be under control. He has little wasted movement and he will rarely find himself on the ground.”
Training for the Combine and his UL pro day – where he had a personal workout with Saints offensive line coach Doug Marrone – helped Mitchell grow as an athlete off the field.
“From the training aspect of it to the preparation to how you treat your body, there was just so much to learn, I had no idea,” Mitchell said. “You learn what your weaknesses are and you learn what your strengths are. I learned a lot. How many days I need to recover … how my body reacts to certain things.”