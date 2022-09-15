No one has to tell UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns or the Rice Owls how important avoiding turnovers are entering their 6:30 p.m. contest Saturday at Rice Stadium in Houston.
On one hand, the Cajuns are ranked second nationally at plus-7 in turnover margin with zero turnovers in their last seven games going back to last season.
On the other hand, Rice suffered four turnovers, including a pair of pick-sixes, in the opening 66-14 loss at USC, before being plus-5 in a 52-10 win over McNeese.
“We’re going to have to play better than we have for the first two weeks, but I think we’ll be up for that,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “They’re the most multiple on offense and defense that we’ve played. They’re really, really well coached. Those guys have a good scheme and their players understand it. You can tell that.”
Similar to last week’s matchup with Eastern Michigan, the Cajuns’ new offensive line is expected to get tested.
“I think that No. 91, that defensive end (Ikenna Enechukwu), he’s a real guy – a potential problem there, you know a big, long athletic guy,” Desormeaux said. “He’s disruptive at the point of attack and really a pretty good pass rusher. Their front is a really solid group. We’re going to have to be on our ‘A’ game to make sure we’re getting into combinations but then keeping our eyes to come off on linebackers, because their linebackers diagnose quickly and plug very fast.”
The good news for UL is its offensive line should be deeper this week with the return of center Landon Burton from an offseason “lower body” injury. He won’t start, but could spell starting center David Hudson as needed.
Desormeaux saw progress in the line in game two.
“I thought the communication was a lot better truthfully,” Desormeaux said. “We had a couple of ID issues on some looks that were a little bit unique. You’re going to get that because play a bunch of different formations. The communication was a lot better, which is No. 1 – it’s got to start there."
Desormeaux especially credits Michigan State transfer James Ohonba rounding into form at tackle.
“George Jackson is a young guy who has got to continue to get reps (at guard),” he said. “He’s playing better, but the guy’s got a really high ceiling. And James Ohonba, you know James has kind of come to life moving to tackle a little bit. Really, I thought he was athletic enough and long enough to do it, but we still said that guard was probably going to be his niche for us. But he’s really come to life when we made this move to tackle and played really well.”
Moreover, UL running backs coach Matt Bergeron said his room will also be challenged by Rice’s defense.
“They play hard and they’re physical, so we’re going to have to be decisive on our runs and really be on our keys when we’re reading out run plays,” Bergeron said. “We might have to run through a couple arm tackles here and there, or run through somebody.”
The Cajuns are expected to again play both quarterbacks – Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge. The backup Wooldridge was 12-of-13 passing for 169 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions last Saturday.
“I’m very appreciative of coach Des and Chandler, how they’ve both handled this situation,” Wooldridge said of the QB rotation. “I think Chandler and I have a relationship with each other that we’re here to do the best thing for the team.”
Rice’s original starting quarterback Wiley Green suffered an arm injury in the opener and hasn’t returned. TJ McMahon became the first Owls’ quarterback to throw four TD passes in his first start since 1950.
“The guy threw the ball very accurately and the receivers were where they’re supposed to be,” Desormeaux said of the passing game. “The quarterback made some really good decisions and good throws. He’s shown he can.”
The Cajuns’ defense should be bolstered by the return of starting cornerback Trey Amos after missing the first two with a nagging hamstring.
Amos will be starting in his “boundary” cornerback spot opposite senior Eric Garror. In his absence, redshirt freshman Caleb Anderson made the first two starts of his career.
“He (Amos) is more willing to go get up there and go press and take some chances,” Desormeaux said. “He’s the Eric Garror version of the boundary for us. He plays with a high level of confidence, because he’s done it and done it really well.
“We had to let Caleb (Anderson) play the game with the way he was comfortable playing it, just because he’s just getting into it. You don’t want to put him in a position playing techniques he’s not comfortable playing. That’s not fair to him. Trey’s been able to ease himself into it over the years.”