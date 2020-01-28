If anyone doubted how important the 2020 college softball season is to UL coach Gerry Glasco, the answer to a question halfway through Tuesday’s media day press conference should have stopped that.

With a 1-2 All-American punch of seniors Summer Ellyson and Megan Kleist in the circle, how exactly is developing a pitching staff for the future going to take place?

“We’re all in on 2020,” Glasco said. “I’m going to worry about 2021 in 2021.”

Sure, Glasco added, reserve pitchers would get work in bullpen and scrimmage sessions.

“We’re not going to forget about them this year, but this year is about this year,” Glasco said.

The point is his Ragin’ Cajuns are focused on ending this season at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

To do so, Glasco knows the team must properly deal with preseason accolades, like being ranked No. 8 nationally in the DISoftball.com poll.

“You know the athletes are going to enjoy the polls and enjoy the talk,” Glasco said. “That’s why we play the game. We talk about the game and enjoy the game. But the reality is when you step on the field in practice or in a game, you have to block that out. It doesn’t amount to anything. It doesn’t matter."

Glasco said his team has done just that in practices as his players battle for playing time.

“I’m amazed by our chemistry right now,” Glasco said. “I feel like it’s as good as I’ve ever had a ball club at this time of the year. That kind of surprises me because the competition is so intense, severe and deep. I was expecting to have chemistry issues. I thought that would be our No. 1 challenge.

“As of today, that’s not been any factor. They just seem to really feed and thrive off each other in practice and enjoy each other. They’re a fun, loose team, which is always a good sign.”

With the Feb. 7 season opener against Ball State at Lamson Park inching closer, Glasco said the most competitive spots are at third and first base.

For the past two seasons, Brittany Holland was supposed to be the starting second baseman, only to suffer back-to-back ACL knee surgeries.

Holland is surging late in preseason drills, competing with transfer Melissa Mayeaux at third base.

“I wasn’t expecting that competition on Jan. 6 at third base,” Glasco said. “I thought Mayeaux had pretty well locked up that position up in the fall, but Holland has played her way into competition there. It gives us some really good depth.”

Glasco said Holland’s bat has been on fire since Jan. 20, and that a platoon at third is a possibility.

“She’s running better,” Glasco said of Holland. “She moves better. Things like sliding, you still cringe a little bit when she slides. I think she probably has a little emotional anxiety going on when she has to make certain movements after all she’s been through.”

At first base, red-hot hitter Carrie Boswell, Kourtney Gremillion and Bailey Curry could all see time there, not to mention true freshman rightfielder Taylor Roman.

“Both of those kids have really improved by leaps and bounds based on what I’m seeing in practice,” Glasco said of Boswell and Curry. “I don’t know which one is the most improved, but they both dramatically improved and are both going to have a big impact on our lineup.”

Time will tell on both corner positions.

Also part of the team’s preparation for the 2020 season was the evening of Friday, Jan. 24.

To Glasco’s surprise, the team had an impromptu meet at Lamson Park at 9:30 to honor the memory of his daughter Geri Ann, who died in an automobile accident on Friday, Jan. 24, 2019.

She hit 51 career homers in her college career, so the team batted until 51 homers were hit and the final one was hit by Glasco himself.

“I don’t know who came up with that idea, because I didn’t know about it until late the night before, they kind of let it slip that we were getting together at the ball park at 9:30,” Glasco said. “I had no idea what they were talking about.”

Initially, he was hesitant. One, he was worried about the emotional welfare of his players. Secondly, he never wanted to see his players see him swing the bat.

He quickly realized he had no choice and embraced the experience.

“Actually after I swung about 10 times, I was like, ‘Man, I like this, just keep pitching,’” Glasco said. “I could just feel the stress coming out of me. Every time the bat hit the ball, it was really relaxing to me. It felt really good. I thought, ‘I’m going to start doing this on a regular basis.’

“The kids were laughing and the enthusiasm. Geri Ann would have loved that. They had country music, hitting under the lights and then hitting home runs. That was her favorite thing just going to the park and hitting home runs.”

Glasco also realized it was a way for transfer pitcher Megan Kleist to get more closure for her former Oregon teammate’s death, not being able to attend the funeral.

“It was fun and I enjoyed that night and I enjoyed the fun and the laughter,” Glasco said.

Now on to the 2020 season.