When the UL coaching staff watched new commitment Zeon Chriss play quarterback for Madison Prep, they saw an electric athlete with a similar skill set as current Ragin' Cajuns QB Levi Lewis.

"The coaches felt I would fit into their system very well," said Chriss, who verbally committed to UL on Tuesday.

"You know, they have one of the best developmental quarterback coaches in the country in Coach (Billy) Napier. Levi dominates as a passer and a rusher, and the UL coaches feel they can do the same with me."

Chriss, who is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 2 quarterback in Louisiana behind Walker Howard, said his bond with Napier made the difference.

"Coach Napier and I have a great connection," he said. "Playing for him is the best thing for me. When UL offered me a scholarship in February, Coach Napier told me he has some unfinished business.

"He's a great father figure to a lot of players so building that connection with him was pretty easy. When I would be on campus, I felt the energy and liked the lifestyle. They're building great, special character there."

As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder passed for over 2,005 yards with 25 touchdowns for Madison Prep, which won the Class 3A state title. He also rushed for 897 yards and 16 TDs.

After entering the postseason as a No. 9 seed, the Chargers knocked off No. 1 Jennings and No. 4 Church Point on the road before trouncing No. 2 Union Parish 50-0 in the finals.

"I'm an impact player who gets my receivers and running backs open," Chriss said. "I love to pass first, and my running ability is just something extra."

Chriss, who also rushed for just under 1,000 yards in 12 games for an offense that averaged 37 points per game, was named District 7-3A offensive MVP, Advocate All-Metro offensive MVP and first-team all-state.

"I considered San Diego State and Vanderbilit, but I felt that UL checked more of the boxes for me," he added. "I talked it over with my parents. My dad loves the fit, and my coaches at Madison Prep felt good about it.

"UL sees me winning a lot of championships and games for them. Last year, UL was ranked No. 15 in the country. Maybe we'll have a chance to be No. 10 or higher in the future."

Chriss was also a member of Madison Prep's state champion basketball team. This spring, he placed first in the javelin at the 3A state meet.

"I actually didn't start throwing the javelin until three weeks before the state meet," said Chriss, who also ran on two relay teams that reached state.

"Everything at our school revolves around discipline. We preach hard work and discipline. The Madison Prep culture is built with it. I feel like we'll go all the way again in football. A lot of our guys are young, but it's a very special team."

Chriss is UL's eighth and highest-rated commitment in its 2022 recruiting class.