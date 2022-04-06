It’s not a new concept.
Sometimes the spring “game” for a football team isn’t really a normal game, which will be the case for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cajun Field.
There will be two halves, and some players will be wearing red jerseys and others white.
At this juncture, winning revolves around finishing as healthy as possible, not necessary which group scores the most points.
“There’s a definite plan,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “The first half will be competition-based. We’ll have a scoring system in place.”
For example, in the first-down period, the offense gets points for a gain of at least 4 yards, while the defense scores for gains of fewer than 4 yards.
There also will be third-down periods and a red-zone lockout competition.
The second half will be more of a game-like competition that figures to equate to a quarter of football.
Desormeaux is pleased with the progress that many of his players who are in new roles have made.
“I said it from the beginning, there’s a lot of opportunity out there and when there’s opportunity, it creates competition,” he said. “You see the guys that really want it and you see the competition.
“I’ve been extremely pleased with the rotation — the way we’ve been doing it — and seeing those guys get in there and competing and seeing them stepping up.”
Five different quarterbacks are expected to get work Saturday.
Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge will get the most snaps. Zy McDonald, Lance LeGendre and Zeon Chriss will split the second-team snaps.
“There’s a lot of promise in that group,” Desormeaux said.
The options at running back are more limited than what UL plans for the fall because Chris Smith and Kendrell Williams are out for the entire spring.
The four backs expecting to share the carries Saturday are Dre’lyn Washington, Michael Orphey, Terrence Williams and Jacob Kibodi.
Orphey scored twice during the mid-spring scrimmage, but he just returned from an injury earlier this week.
The passing game may be the most interesting aspect of the offense Saturday.
“You’re going to see more deep shots,” wide receiver Michael Jefferson said. “We’re taking more chances. We’re not scared to take chances. We’re trying to add a little more to open up the run. I’m excited.”
On the defensive side, the returning veterans have played a key role in the spring progress.
“They know what the standard is,” Desormeaux said. “Out there at practice, it’s fun to see them coaching young guys. It’s fun to hear them calling things out and communicating with them on the sidelines, because you know they get what it’s all about.
“I feel really good about those guys taking the torch and running with it. They know what it looks like. They’re ready for the opportunity. You talk about opportunity. It’s not just guys that get to play for the first time, but also guys who get to take the team for the first time.”
One of the those leaders on defense is redshirt senior safety Bralen Trahan.
“I just think we’ve been preaching all spring to come out fast and finish strong,” Trahan said. “As of now, I have great confidence in our whole team … not just the defense but the whole team. As a defense Saturday, I want us to start fast and keep the offense out of the end zone. That’s always the goal.”