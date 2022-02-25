The UL Ragin’ Cajuns suffered their second loss of the season with a 5-1 loss to No. 4-ranked Stanford during the first day of the Karbach Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond.
The game was played in temperatures just above freezing.
The Cajuns dropped to 3-2 with the loss heading into an 11 a.m. meeting with Indiana on Saturday. Peyton Havard is scheduled to start that game against Jack Perkins of the Hoosiers.
UL actually took the early 1-0 lead in the game, but never scored again. Max Marusak led off with a triple and scored on Tyler Robertson’s RBI single.
The Cardinal responded quickly off UL starter Tommy Ray in the bottom of the first. Eddie Park singled ahead of Kody Huff’s two-out, two-run home run.
Park and Huff both finished the game 2-for-3 with Huff adding a double, that homer and two RBIs.
Stanford (now 4-1) added an insurance run in the third when Adam Crampton led off with a single and scored on Tommy Troy’s double play ground ball.
In the fourth, Huff doubled and scored on Carter Graham’s sacrifice fly.
Ray finished the game giving up four runs on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts in four innings for the Cajuns.
Dylan Theut followed with another promising performance, only giving up one run on two hits, one walk and striking out three in 3.1 innings.
That one run was a leadoff homer by Brett Barrera in the top of the eighth inning.
Alex Williams was the winning pitcher for Stanford, allowing one run on three hits, no walks and striking out six in five innings.
Joey Dixon added two shutout innings of relief, while Cody Jensen and Braden Montgomery each threw one shutout inning.
In addition to Marusak and Robertson, the only other Cajuns to get a hit in the loss were Heath Hood, Warnner Rincones with a double and Julian Brock.