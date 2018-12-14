The uniquely-Louisiana slogan “laissez les bon temps rouler” is a good fit for UL-Lafayette’s men’s basketball team right now.
The Ragin’ Cajuns have let the good times roll in the midst of an eight-game stretch leading up to the start of Sun Belt Conference Play, and seven of those games are against Louisiana-based competition.
The Cajuns (7-3) earned wins over Tulane, UNO, Southern and Loyola-New Orleans, but the toughest test in that stretch comes Saturday when they welcome long-time rival Louisiana Tech (8-3) to the Cajundome.
Saturday’s 7 p.m. game is also part of a state-based split doubleheader, with the Cajuns women’s squad hosting Xavier-New Orleans in a 2 p.m. exhibition game. Fans may bring toys to donate to Toys for Tots at each game, and fans can take pictures with Santa Claus from 6-8 p.m. in the Cajundome lobby.
“We want to play Louisiana teams,” said UL-Lafayette coach Bob Marlin, whose squad has won four in a row since a semifinal loss to Toledo in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida. “We’ve made it a point for years to contact every state team and inquire about playing, and the last couple of years we’ve been able to do that.”
Last year, the Cajuns played nine Louisiana teams including their home-and-home against UL-Monroe in league play, and six of them came in a row in a 20-day span. This season, UL-Lafayette met Tulane in the third-place game at the Gulf Coast meet, traveled to UNO and hosted Southern and Loyola in the past two weeks.
Only Tuesday’s 122-90 home win over Prairie View A&M broke the state streak, and the Cajuns will follow Saturday’s game with road contests at McNeese and Southeastern La. before opening Sun Belt play.
UL-Lafayette has won 22 straight regular-season games against in-state competition, and the last Louisiana team to beat the Cajuns in the regular season was the Bulldogs in a 91-79 decision in 2015. The Cajuns have won the past two meetings between the teams including a 75-71 win in Ruston last season, and have won four of the five since the rivals renewed their series in the 2013-14 season.
“It’s a good rivalry, one that we’ve enjoyed,” Marlin said. “I’m glad we’ve been able to re-establish that. A few years ago when Mike White was there we got it going, and coach (Eric) Konkol has picked it up and kept it going. It’s our longest in-state rivalry and one that our team and our fans look forward to playing.”
The teams will meet for the 130th time Saturday and both are on win streaks. The Bulldogs have won four in a row since losing two games at the Delaware Invitational in late November including a 75-71 consolation loss to the home team. Tech’s other loss was a 74-67 loss at LSU in mid-November.
One of the wins in Tech’s current streak was an 82-68 victory over the same Prairie View team that UL-Lafayette gave a clinic in offense Tuesday. The Cajuns tallied their highest point total in a quarter-century while shooting 65.2 percent from the field, 48.3 percent from the 3-point line and recording the nation’s second-highest point total against a Division I team this season (South Dakota State scored 139 against Savannah State).
JaKeenan Gant and Jerekius Davis each had a career-high 27 points, with Davis coming off the bench to hit his first 10 shots including seven straight 3-pointers.
“If he gets hot, he gets hot,” said Gant, who leads the Cajuns in scoring (18.6) and rebounding (7.6) and is the nation’s only player averaging those marks and at least three blocked shots per game (3.2). “He’s just going to continue to hit shots. It’s hard to stop him when he gets in a zone.”
Point guard Marcus Stroman had his second straight double-double against the Panthers with 18 points and 11 assists, and is one of only 11 Division I players since 1992 to average 11 points, four rebounds, seven assists and 2.5 steals per game. Notables on that list are Jason Kidd of Cal and former LSU standout Randy Livingston.
LOUISIANA TECH (8-3) at UL-LAFAYETTE (7-3)
WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Cajundome, Lafayette
ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KPEL-AM, 1420, KHXT-FM 107.9