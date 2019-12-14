RUSTON — Daquan Bracey scored a game-high 26 points to lead three players in double figures, and Louisiana Tech used an 18-3 run in the first half to pull away and defeat the UL Ragin’ Cajuns 77-59 on Saturday at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Isaiah Crawford added 13 points and Amorie Archibald 12 as Louisiana Tech (7-3) built a 44-29 lead at halftime while holding the Cajuns (5-5) to 20 for 61 (32.8 percent) from the floor and 4 for 21 from behind the 3-point line.
The Cajuns took an 8-7 lead on Jalen Johnson’s 3-pointer with 17:28 remaining in the first half and 20-19 on a bucket by Dou Gueye at the 12:35 mark. That would be the last lead for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who went without a field goal for the next 7:35 while the Bulldogs went on a 13-1 run.
Bracey, who finished 10 for 12 from the floor and 5 for 7 from behind the 3-point line, sank a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs with 5:23 remaining for a 32-21 lead before Derric Jean followed with a 3-pointer on the next possession.
The Ragin' Cajuns suffered another long drought in the second half, missing 10 straight field-goal attempts over a five-minute stretch.
Mo Muhammad pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who held a 48-35 advantage on the glass while holding a 15-0 cushion in second chance points during the first half.
Johnson and Cedric Russell scored 13 points each to lead UL with Gueye adding 10. Johnson pulled down nine rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Wilson tying a season-high with four steals.
UL opens Sun Belt Conference play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Arkansas State on ESPN+.