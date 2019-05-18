For most UL softball fans anyway, day one of the Oxford regional was just a little bit scary.

Sure, their No. 7-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns advanced as expected and so did top-seeded Ole Miss.

+3 Summer Ellyson, fruits of aggressive base-running propel No. 7 Cajuns to spot in Oxford regional finals UL junior ace pitcher Summer Ellyson may have been pitching on the road in the Mississippi heat Saturday afternoon, but the All-American candi…

But the Cajuns squeaked by 3-2 over Southeast Missouri and Ole Miss went through Chattanooga like a locomotive 12-0.

It was much more than simply comparing two final scores. The Cajuns’ offense hasn’t resembled the powerful early-season attack in almost a month now.

You can only imagine how many UL fans said, “We can beat Ole Miss, but we’re going to have to start hitting the ball better.”

All along, pitcher Summer Ellyson was more than ready to carry the load.

You don’t get to 39-4 on the season without being able to do what’s needed.

On Saturday in Oxford, it was needed, and once again Ellyson delivered.

“I’m really proud of Summer,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “She was very dominant on the mound, doing what we come to expect – seven innings, seven strikeouts.

“She was in control of the game.”

Truth be told, Glasco is a hitting coach. He’d prefer winning by pounding the ball and chasing the opposing pitcher.

But it was obvious that wasn’t in the cards early on Saturday with Ole Miss southpaw Molly Jacobsen dealing as well.

Each team only got three hits. Jacobsen struck out 10 Cajuns.

“I would say we played really well today,” Glasco said. “Anytime you play Ole Miss at Ole Miss in the tournament game, that’s a really good ball club and an extremely well-coached team. I thought Jacobsen really pitched a great game. Like Summer, I thought she controlled the game. I just thought our kids found a way to win.

“I thought we played at a high level today if you really understand the game of softball. The things we did today, only elite teams can do.”

In addition to Ellyson’s greatness, the Cajuns played impeccable defense behind her. Jacobsen wasn’t as fortunate with one of the Rebels’ two errors chasing home both of UL’s runs.

Apparently, Glasco had a feeling it would be a pitchers duel even before the game’s first pitch.

My pregame notion is he’d start Bailey Curry at first base, because she had the highest batting average against left-handers this season. Moreover, Casidy Chaumont struggled at the plate Friday and Glasco has been quick to change lineups throughout the season.

Instead, he went with his best defensive lineup and that proved to be the difference in the game.

In the postseason, it’s simply about advancing, not looking pretty.

“I like to play feelings, thoughts, matchups,” Glasco explained. “I don’t know if we’ll settle in. Casidy was huge today. Casidy’s that kind of player. She can do so much damage in one swing. I want to give her chances, because I know (she can do it). When I’ve got her at second base, I think that’s our best defensive lineup.

“I don’t know if I got it right or wrong but we got the win.”

It can certainly be a crazy game at times. On Friday, UL’s careless baserunning almost proved costly in the 3-2 win over SEMO.

On Saturday, UL’s aggressive baserunning coaxed Ole Miss into the game-winning throwing error.

“Yesterday, we went beyond aggressiveness, we went to carelessness,” Glasco said. “But you have to have that mindset of being aggressive, being aggressive. One of my favorite sayings to the kids is, ‘Timid has no power. Passiveness has no power. Always error on the side of aggressive.’

“Today it paid off for us. We were fortunate to come with a good win and thrilled to be in the position we’re in for tomorrow.”

Ole Miss coach Mike Smith had similar thoughts rattling around in his head when analyzing the key throwing error by his catcher Autumn Gillespie.

“We were just trying to be aggressive,” Smith said. “That’s what we were doing. We had the runner going back to third base. Autumn, I think saw that she thought that runner was going to second base, kind of in-between.

“So Autumn just made that throw and it kind of got away from her a little bit. The ball just kind of split the uprights. It was just one of those things. I’m not going to fault Autumn for being aggressive.”

If it ends up being UL against Ole Miss again Sunday, the adjustments should be interesting to monitor.

UL's regional foes are mostly newcomers to NCAA regional scene The games must be played, but there’s little question the No. 7 UL Ragin’ Cajuns will be the most postseason-tested program at the 2019 Oxford…

Ellyson will certainly pitch, and Jacobsen sure seemed to control UL’s lineup as well.

“She worked both sides of the plate up and down,” Ole Miss centerfielder Kylan Becker said of Ellyson. “I think we just struggled a little bit, getting over the drop ball. We were just kind of rolling over it a little bit. But it’s easiest adjustments to make.”