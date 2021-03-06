All season long, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s team typically only needs a few offensive outbursts to produce a win.
On Saturday in its Sun Belt Conference Tournament opener at the Pensacola Bay Center, it was Jomyra Mathis and Brandi Williams stepping up the biggest in a 65-46 victory over South Alabama for the squad’s 14th straight victory.
The Cajuns improved to 15-5 on the season and will meet Little Rock at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the tournament semifinals.
“I thought we shot the ball really well in the first half and it kind of continued on,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said.
Indeed, the Cajuns got a pair of 3-pointers from Williams to ignite an 11-0 lead midway through the first period.
South Alabama would make one run to cut it to four, but never got any closer the rest of the way.
Williams finished the game with 14 points.
Before Mathis took over in the second half, little-used Diamond Morrison came off the bench with a big contribution right before halftime.
With South Alabama cutting it to 26-15 with 2:06 left after a 4-0 run, Morrison nailed two 3-pointers in the final 49 seconds for a 33-18 halftime edge.
“Diamond’s a shooter,” Brodhead said. “That’s what we’ve been preaching to her at practice. She’s been putting in some extra time into it. Coming off the bench, she hadn’t played that much lately.
“We talked about, ‘Hey, if the matchup comes up and we put you in, you need to hit some shots.’ And she hit some big shots. I’m extremely happy for us, because that’s what she does.”
That’s when Mathis and Makayia Hallomon took over. After Hallmon scored eight of her nine points in the first five minutes of the third quarter pushed UL’s lead to 44-27, Mathis began attacking the basket.
Her 3-pointer and driving layup to open the fourth quarter earned the Cajuns a 51-32 edge on her way to scoring a team-high 17 points, along with seven rebounds.
“Jomyra came off the bench and played really well,” Brodhead said. “I thought she was aggressive. We talked about being aggressive to the rim, going down the lane lines and try to get to them in foul trouble. I thought she did a good job, especially in the open court. I thought she handled the ball really well for us. We got some touches inside with Ty Doucet and in turn, started playing inside out.
“She was efficient offensively. She’s a jump shooter. Her penetration created a lot of challenges for South Al.”
Ty Doucet contributed nine points and 11 rebounds to the win, while Skyler Goodwin also helped UL own a dominating 50-32 edge in rebounding with four points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
“She’s a really heady kid,” Brodhead said of Goodwin. “She’s all over the floor for us Her main thing is she wants to make stops. When we need her to score, she’ll put up some scores.”
With South Alabama only dressing seven, UL dominated the bench scoring 25-11 and the huge rebounding bulge helped the Cajuns lead 14-2 in second chance points.
“Our Achilles heel is rebounding,” Brodhead said. “I thought we kept them to one shot. When we do that, we’re pretty tough.”
Defensively, UL limited South Alabama to 30.6 shooting from the field for the game.
“We’ve been doing a pretty good job of keeping people in the 50s,” Brodhead said. “We talked about it before the game. We look at their average scoring and try to go 10 points under it.
“I thought the kids did a great job. We’re good defensively when we play together.”