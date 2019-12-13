Last year, it happened in the final non-conference game of the season in late December.

This time around, the news is breaking prior to the Wednesday’s Sun Belt Conference opener at Arkansas State.

Either way, it’s a hard pill for the UL men’s basketball program to swallow.

Freshman forward Kobe Julien was officially declared lost for the rest of the season Friday, a day before coach Bob Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns will be traveling to meet Louisiana Tech at 4 p.m. Saturday in Ruston.

“We're disappointed for Kobe after all of the hard work that he has put in to come back from a knee injury that he suffered in high school,” Marlin said in a statement. “He was having a great season as a redshirt freshman and provided us with leadership in the front court. We know that he will work hard in the rehabilitation process and we look forward to getting him back in the lineup in the future.”

The university said Julien had surgery on his right knee. It was his left knee that was injured during his senior season at Madison Prep in Baton Rouge.

In eight starts so far this season, Julien had proven to be a capable scorer, rebounder and defender for the Cajuns, who are off to a 5-4 start.

Julien’s injury makes it three players already lost for the season – following 6-5 sophomore transfer forward Durey Cadwell from Florida and 6-3 true freshman guard Javonne Lowery from Texas.

That comes almost a year after UL lost senior forward Malik Marquetti for the season with a knee injury in a Dec. 29 road win over Southeastern.

Speculating about potentially losing Julien in Monday’s press conference, Marlin said the team could play more zone or just go smaller with more reserve guards at this disposal.

“We can go that route if we’d like,” Marlin said. “With (senior guard) P.J. Hardy and (freshman transfer guard) Calvin Temple, we’ve got a little bit of depth there. We’re not as good as we’d like to be not having Javonne (Lowery) and Durey (Cadwell), but we still have some depth.”

The process of moving on without Julien in UL’s plans begins at Louisiana Tech on Saturday. It’ll be the 165th time these two programs have met over the years. The series was renewed in 2013 after a 12-year hiatus and UL’s won four of the six games played in this most recent stretch.

“It’s been a really good one,” Marlin reflected. “I know the first time we went up there, they had been very good at time like most teams, including us. They had won I think 50 non-conference games in a row and we went up there the first time and beat Mike White’s team and then we beat them again when they came here.

“Then we went back up there and lost, and then beat them here and went back up there and won again. Last year, JaKeenan Gant went out in the first couple of minutes of the game. They shot the ball well and really got on us in the first half and we never recovered. They controlled here.”

That 83-62 loss at home for the Cajuns last year was the Bulldogs’ largest margin of victory in Lafayette in almost three decades.

“Hopefully we can go up there and play well and continue to make it a competitive series and one that’s really good for the state of Louisiana in basketball,” Marlin said.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 on the young season. Most recently, Tech has won at Mississippi State 74-67 and lost at Sam Houston State 71-68.

“Guard heavy basketball team that’s really have a good year,” Marlin said of the Bulldogs. “They played well together.”

Amorie Archibald (13.3 pts, 3.3 rebs), former Lafayette Christian All-Stater Kalob Ledoux (12.0 pts, 3.9 rebs) and DaQuan Bracey (11.8 pts, 2.1 rebs) are Tech’s three leading scorers.

With Julien no longer available, UL’s three top scorers are now Jalen Johnson (16.7 pts, 6.7 rebs), Cedric Russell (14.0 pts, 3.7 rebs) and true freshman Mylik Wilson (9.1 pts, 4.8 rebs).