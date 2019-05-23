UL head softball coach Gerry Glasco has been chosen to lead the National Pro Fastpitch league’s premiere organization this summer.
The USSSA Florida Pride, four-time Cowles Cup and seven-time NPF regular season champions, announced Glasco will serve as its head coach for the 2019 season, which is scheduled to run June 6-Aug. 19.
“I’m honored to return as a head coach in the NPF with a franchise that has a tremendously high reputation, unparalleled tradition of success and nurtures a great learning environment and experience for all involved,” Glasco said. “This is an outstanding opportunity to not only grow our game, but for me personally to achieve professional development as a head coach and help me prepare for the level of success we desire for Louisiana Softball in the 2020 season.”
Glasco becomes the first UL softball head coach to work with an NPF franchise.
The summer-only appointment continues his involvement in the league, which includes winning championships as head coach of USSSA Florida Pride in 2014 and Houston-based Scrap Yard Dawgs in 2017.
Glasco will be the latest in a long line of collegiate coaches who have served as head coach of the Pride during the summer: Tim Walton (Florida – 2010-2011), Beth Torina (LSU – 2012), JT D’Amico (Washington – 2013), Mike Davenport (North Georgia – 2015) and Lonni Alameda (Florida State – 2016-17).
In the second season under Glasco’s guidance the Ragin’ Cajuns (52-6, 25-0 Sun Belt) recorded the first 50-win season since 2012, boasted a Top 10 national ranking, turned in only the second undefeated Sun Belt mark in conference history, established a school-record 29-game win streak, continued the streak of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (now 21 straight) and returned to Championship Sunday of an NCAA Regional.