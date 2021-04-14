Needless to say, trying to make his way in the college football world has been quite a learning experience for former Rummel quarterback Chandler Fields.
One of the first lessons he learned was playing scout-squad quarterback isn’t as bad as it sounds.
"I’ll be honest, my freshman year when I first played scout team, I had never played scout team in my life, so I was kind of upset about it for like the first couple of days," Fields admitted. "But then as the weeks went on and I kept playing it, I had more and more fun trying to beat the first-team defense. Then I started realizing if I can beat them as a scout team player, then I can definitely beat them in a regular game scene."
During that first season, Fields got a few snaps under center to end blowout wins for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Last season, his playing time elevated slightly to a few drives.
And as Fields goes through his first full spring in Billy Napier’s program, he understands what his role continues to be playing behind one of the program’s best all-time quarterbacks in Levi Lewis.
“Every year, I set goals for myself and I try and attain them every single year,” Fields said. “I mean, coming out my freshman year, I was like, ‘I want to start this year.’ But then reality always sets in and that’s not going to happen, so I had to set into another goal.
“My main goal my freshman year was, ‘I want to win Scout team Player of the Year.’ I went out, did my best and I’m pretty sure I achieved it. Then last year, I wanted to obtain a second-string … and just wanted to get some playing time. This year, I want to do the same thing and keep getting better for whatever comes my way.”
Of course, the most important lesson Fields learned after arriving was following the leadership of his starting quarterback.
There probably wasn’t a question he didn’t ask Lewis. Everything from, ‘When are you throwing?’ to ‘What are you studying?’ to ‘What are you eating?’ to “What do you do during your off time?’.
“I tried to mimic just about everything he does,” Fields said.
As practice sessions began his first season, though, Fields began to learn the most important areas.
“My first day, I waited too long to throw a ball,” Fields said. “I waited for my receiver to be open before I threw it, instead of throwing him open and I got it picked off. I had to learn from that and I’m still learning every day for the speed of the game.
“I always put in a lot of work in high school. I think the most overwhelming part for me was the mental side of the game. I’ve always put in a lot of work physically, but mentally I was like, I just didn’t know what to study.”
Once that reality hit, his most asked questions involved studying – the area he hopes to be most like Lewis once the starter’s legendary career is over.
“Definitely the way he studies the game,” Fields said. “Coach Napier gives us a bunch of things to study. Some days it’ll be third and four to six, some days it’s second-and-long, third-and-long, gold zone, red zone. We’ll go and watch cutups for specific plays in that area of the field, the defenses they run, the fronts, IDs … all kind of stuff.”
While many things are similar entering the 2021 season on UL’s depth chart, much has changed at the quarterback position. Jai’ave Magalei and Clifton McDowell have transferred and the quarterback room now includes Fresno State transfer Ben Wooldridge, Maryland transfer Lance Legendre, as well as high school products Zy McDonald and Hunter Herring.
“I love competition,” Fields said. “We’re all friends in the clubhouse, so seeing Jai’ave and Clifton leave was pretty sad. Those were my guys. Then Ben, Lance, Zy and Hunter, those are all great guys. We’re building friendships every day. Competition always breeds success."
“Everything we do is really about competition. I guess that’s how we do things around here.”
Napier has proclaimed Fields as the “leader in the clubhouse” in the race to be the primary backup this fall. because of his experience in the system.
But everyone knows, the competition for that spot will heat up in August.
“Last year was my first time I got a drive or two,” Fields said. “It was still all kind of new. I want some more time to learn and get comfortable back there and not be cold when I come in.”