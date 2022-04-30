Former UL safety Percy Butler was just watching his longtime teammate Max Mitchell’s name come on the television late Saturday morning when he got a call.
It was from the Washington Commanders informing the former Plaquemine High standout his name was about to be on that same screen.
“It was crazy,” Butler said. “I was just seeing Max get picked and I got a call from a team and had to leave the room right away.”
Indeed, the two Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t have to wait very long on day three to learn their fates.
The offensive tackle Mitchell was scooped up by the Jets with the sixth pick of the fourth round at No. 111 and Butler was taken two spots later by the Commanders .
“It’s a great feeling,” Mitchell said of getting drafted. “I don’t think it’s going to really sink in until tomorrow.”
Mitchell was part of a big draft party hosted by his father and uncle in the Dallas area, but the call never came Friday.
“I really didn’t worry about that too much,” Mitchell said. “I kind of knew all along it was going to be anywhere from the mid-third round to late fourth round.”
The teams that took them didn’t surprise either prospect.
“I didn’t know for sure, but I kind of had an idea the Jets might pick me,” Mitchell said. “They were one of two or three teams that really showed a lot of interest in me.”
The 6-6, 307-pound tackle from Monroe said he visited with the Raiders and Panthers after UL’s Pro Day.
Mitchell was part of a seven-player Jets class that many are calling the best in this year’s draft.
“Yeah I did think about that as the draft was going on,” Mitchell said. “It’s very exciting. I just want to do my best to help this draft class make a positive impact on the team.”
In Butler’s case, it was the interest shown by Washington special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor during the offseason that gave him an idea the Commanders might be calling his name.
Whether it was the East-West Shrine Bowl or at the NFL Combine, Kaczor seemed to make it a point to talk to him.
“One of their scouts was also very high on me,” Butler said.
Most likely, special teams coordinators across the league were loving Butler’s tape during the evaluation process.
The 6-0, 190-pound safety tortured Sun Belt kicking game for the past three seasons. As a senior, Butler collected 61 tackles, an interception, broke up four passes, recovered two fumbles and blocked a kick.
“It was just so exciting to hear your name called,” Butler said. “To see your Mom and Dad so excited for your was just a great feeling.”
Butler was at home in Plaquemine to watch the draft. Washington’s franchise is obviously not new to Plaquemine with former Redskins great special teamer and UL great Brian Mitchell played his best seasons in Washington.
“I’m hoping to be the next Plaquemine legend in Washington,” Butler said.
Mitchell was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection after his junior season and was recognized as the highest graded tackle in the nation by Pro Football Focus, earning him league MVP honors on their postseason team.
“I’m just looking forward to getting to work up there and being a part of it,” Mitchell said. “I’m going into a very good (offensive line) room there. My agent also represents a couple of guys there already.”
Mitchell flies out Thursday to begin a rookie mini-camp in New Jersey and Butler starts next week as well.
“I’m just going to give it everything I’ve got to help the team win,” Butler said. “I’m just going to work hard and keep trusting God.”