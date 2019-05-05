CONWAY, S.C. — Despite another dominant display at the plate in which UL outhit Coastal Carolina, the Ragin’ Cajuns came up just short in Sunday’s series finale as they fell 11-9 to the Chanticleers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (22-28, 10-14) added 16 more hits and nine more runs to wrap up a monster weekend at the plate with a total of 40 hits and 28 runs, both season highs for a series.

Nine of the 10 batters who made plate appearances for the Ragin’ Cajuns on Sunday recorded a hit, with four recording a multi-hit effort.

Daniel Lahare was 4 for 4, his first four-hit outing of the season and the third of his career, to go along with two runs and two RBIs. Todd Lott added three more hits, bringing his weekend total to nine, to complement a run scored and RBI, while Orynn Veillon and Hunter Kasuls each added two hits of their own.

Junior Dalton Horton (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning. Five other Ragin’ Cajuns worked at least an inning each.

A ground ball off Veillon’s bat saw UL take an early 1-0 lead, but Coastal Carolina responded in a big way with three runs on three hits in the bottom of the first. That lead was extended to 5-1 in the third on Bradley Riopelle's two-run single.

Lahare sparked some life into the offense in the fourth when he led off the inning with a 331-foot home run over the left-field wall to cut into the deficit. Two more runs scored in that inning courtesy of Hayden Cantrelle's sacrifice fly and a single by Lott to bring the Cajuns within 5-4.

Coastal Carolina (27-20-1) then took a commanding lead over the next two innings, using a three-run home run in the fourth and a two-run single in the fifth to open a 10-4 advantage.

After a handful of single-run frames, the Cajuns were able to pull within 11-9 when two scored on a wild pitch and Handsome Monica scored on a Lahare single. But Coastal Carolina hung on in the ninth to take the series finale.