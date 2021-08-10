UL track and field star Claire Meyers was nominated by the Sun Belt Conference as one of two female student-athletes for the NCAA Woman of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.
Meyers and Coastal Carolina volleyball player Anett Nemeth were chosen as the league’s nominees. Nemeth and Meyers will be forwarded to the NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee. It will choose the top 10 honorees in each division, then pull nine finalists — three from each division — from those 30 honorees, before naming the NCAA Woman of the Year this fall.
“Anett and Claire are model Sun Belt student-athletes and we are proud of their accomplishments. They have thrived academically while servicing their communities and competing at a high level. We’re delighted to nominate them for this prestigious honor,” Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill said.
Meyers, a native of Maurice and spring graduate, set the school record in the javelin (175 feet) last season and was the Sun Belt Conference champion. She was named to the All-Sun Belt first team. She competed in the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, where she reached the final before finishing 11th.
Meyers served as the president of the Ragin’ Cajuns Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, where she spearheaded various community service campaigns.
Nemeth was named SBC Volleyball Player and Offensive Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons.