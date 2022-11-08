The UL women’s basketball squad has high hopes this season — but first, they have a few things to figure out.
For starters, the Cajuns must figure out a way to overcome the gut-punch preseason loss of star senior sharpshooter Brandi Williams for the second straight season to injury.
Then the Ragin’ Cajuns need to figure out how to do so against a brutal nonconference schedule that includes Texas, Texas Tech, Auburn and Colorado.
“I like what I see," Brodhead said. "I think there’s going to be a lot of potential in our team this year. We just have to stay healthy. I think that’s the main thing.”
No one knows what the Cajuns' record will look like before Sun Belt play begins Dec. 29, but they have reasons to believe they'll be contenders.
One, the Cajuns found a way to finish 18-6 last year without Williams.
“It was a hit when it happened, but I was just really pleased with how everybody recovered from it,” Brodhead said. “At the same time, we can play for her. We can work harder for her. I think we’re moving forward.”
The team’s culture should also help in the process.
“When you have a player-led team, they get over it quicker than the coaches having to say it over and over and over,” Brodhead said. “Our players are part of what we do big-time.”
Having some promising players to lean on also helps.
Sophomore guard Lanay Wheaton averaged 10.9 points last season, and hopes for her are even higher this time around.
“Can she be consistent every game and score 18 to 20 every game?” Brodhead said. “I see it in her. She’s matured and I think she feels more comfortable than last year. ... She kind of matured and understands what we want.”
UL also lost instant-offense guard Makayia Hallmon (7.2 points per game), who transferred to Troy. Brodhead sees 5-8 freshman guard Jaylyn James as a possible solution.
“We didn’t expect her to be what she is right now,” Brodhead said of James. “She’s shooting the 3 as good as Brandi. When we recruited her, that wasn’t where she was at. Last year, her working on her game and improving her shooting has created a whole different type of player.
“She can still get to the rim. She’s very athletic. On the defensive side, it’s going to take some work, but she can shoot it now.”
James sat out last season recovering from a knee surgery, and redshirt freshman Alicia Blanton is also back to provide a scoring punch after missing most of last season with injury.
Mainstay sophomore Tamera Johnson (6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds) is another piece UL’s staff is counting on, as is sophomore transfer Nubia Benedith from North Florida.
The other area providing comfort is two experienced point guards in Destiny Rice (9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds) and Western Kentucky transfer Sherry Porter, who was heavily recruited by UL out of Madison Prep.
Perhaps the biggest question is how much help the frontcourt can provide. That group includes defensive mainstay in junior Caira Wren and a pair of transfers in 6-2 Mariah Stewart and 6-5 Wilnie Joseph.
Brodhead said scrimmages revealed the newcomers need to react better in helping on defense.
“I think we’re going to still try to go inside out,” Brodhead said. “We do have some inside girls. Mariah Stewart is going to surprise a lot of people with her agility and just the moves that she has on the inside.”