The similarities are striking, and concerning, to UL basketball coach Bob Marlin.
One season ago, the Ragin’ Cajuns won their final non-Sun Belt Conference game with a one-point victory at Southeastern Louisiana. But in the process, they lost standout shooting guard and senior Malik Marquetti to a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year.
That setback, in part, contributed to the Cajuns finishing only one game above .500 (10-8) in the Sun Belt race, after they’d blitzed the league with a 16-2 mark one year earlier. And in that league opener, without Marquetti — who was averaging 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and shooting 45% from three-point range — UL struggled in a 94-83 home loss to Arkansas State.
Now, when they open this year’s Sun Belt season Wednesday against that same Arkansas State team, the Cajuns will again be without a key performer after a knee injury.
This time it’s redshirt freshman Kobe Julien, who did not play in the Dec. 7 road loss at Arizona State even before it was announced that the Baton Rouge product would miss the rest of the season. Marlin said the absence of Julien, who sat out all of last season while recovering from an injury to his other knee suffered while a senior at Madison Prep, was a big factor in the Cajuns’ struggling 77-59 loss at Louisiana Tech last Saturday.
“That was really our first game without Kobe, and we were searching a little bit to see how we were going to play,” Marlin said. “Last year, Arkansas State was the first game without Malik and we were searching in that game as well. We have to turn the page and get ready for conference, and we’re going to try to return the favor this year when we go to Jonesboro.”
The Cajuns (5-5) have now lost three players for the season to injuries since the opening of practice. Highly regarded sophomore transfer Durey Cadwell was sidelined well before the season opener, and freshman guard Javonne Lowery injured a knee after playing 19 minutes in the opening 95-67 win over Loyola-New Orleans.
But the loss of Julien, UL’s third leading scorer (12.8) and rebounder (5.5) and the Sun Belt leader in both categories among freshmen through eight games, leaves the Cajuns in a tough position. Only seven available players are averaging double-figure minutes, and someone will have to make up for the 30 minutes per game that Julien was playing.
“You have to stay positive and continue to be optimistic about the future,” Marlin said. “That’s what we’ve got. We’ve got guys sitting out that we certainly wish would be on the court, but they’re not, so we have to go ahead and play.”
Arkansas State (7-3) is also coming off a big road loss, 75-53 at Missouri State last Wednesday. But the Red Wolves had won six of seven before that loss, and the only setback in that streak and its only home loss came against Stephen F. Austin, which five nights earlier had upset Duke.
The last conference game for both teams was against each other, with UL taking a 90-87 overtime road win in Jonesboro in last year’s regular-season finale. The Cajuns have won two in a row in Jonesboro and is opening up league play against Arkansas State for the third time in four years.
Senior 6-foot-6 guard Canberk Kus, of Turkey, averages 12.9 points per game and is one of five Red Wolves averaging between 9.2 and 12.9 points per game. But Marlin is more concerned with Arkansas State’s overall size, with 6-9 junior J.J. Matthews (10.2, 5.2) and 6-8 senior Malik Brevard (6.0, 6.7) providing matchup problems for the short-handed Cajuns.
“This team has strength and depth inside,” he said. “They’re very strong, so it’s going to be an opportunity to play Tirus (Smith, 6.6 and 4.6 in only 16 minutes) a little more. Whether he starts or comes off the bench is going to be a big factor, we’ll just rotate depending on small or big.
“P.J. Hardy will have to step up for us. We didn’t make shots the other day (at Tech), so we have to have more scoring.”
Jalen Johnson (16.7, 6.7) remains the top scorer and rebounder for the Cajuns, who have played six of their last eight on the road. Guard Cedric Russell (14.0) is the only other double-figure scorer in Julien’s absence. Hardy, who has averaged 8.2 points in five games since coming back from a suspension, averaged 10.0 in Sun Belt play last year.
Wednesday’s game marks the earliest date for UL to play a Sun Belt game since 2015-16, when a schedule change pushed the Cajuns’ league opener against UL-Monroe to a Dec. 3 date. The next league game that year was in January, and with UL’s home conference game Saturday against Little Rock, the two early league games are the first pair of December outings since 2012.
“We added a couple of games that we had to squeeze in,” Marlin said. “I don’t like opening the season with them like some leagues are doing, but if you’re going to play 20 league games you’re going to have to start early.”