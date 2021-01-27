The first time UL and Texas State’s men’s basketball teams squared off this season, it was significant because it was the first Sun Belt Conference back-to-back series in this new league schedule format due to the coronavirus.

When the same two teams meet at 4 p.m. Friday in San Marcos, Texas, however, it will carry a different level of importance.

It’s called first place in the Sun Belt West standings.

Both UL and Texas State are 11-4 overall, but the Bobcats currently have the edge in the league race at 5-1 with the Cajuns in second place at 5-3.

“They’re playing their best basketball right now and I think we’re turning the corner and getting to that point,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said.

“You don’t want to peak too early, but I’ve never been a big believer in peaking too late. You’ve got to play your best basketball now. It’s in the middle of the conference season. All your focus has to be on Friday.”

Cajuns hoping Jacobi Gordon's big night opens up a secret weapon for UL's offense Last Saturday’s 77-74 home win over Arkansas State was a breakthrough game for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, completing the first Sun Belt series swee…

While the rematch features the same two teams, Texas State will be facing a different-looking Cajuns squad. For one, UL’s head coach Bob Marlin tested positive after last weekend’s home sweep of Arkansas State and won’t be making the trip.

Without him, the remaining staff will divide duties. Longtime assistant Neil Hardin led the practices during the week with the scout on Texas State, and assistant coach Brock Morris will serve as the interim head coach while Marlin is quarantined.

“The most challenging thing about it is that voice – that singular voice the head coach provides – providing direction, providing discipline, providing support, providing encouragement,” Murphy said. “That’s the biggest challenge.

“That ‘singular’ voice is going to be Brock Morris will address the team prior to the game … after the game .. and he’ll be the singular voice during the game. It has to be that way or otherwise it gets too confusing.”

The other big difference is senior forward Dou Gueye didn’t play in the first series while in quarantine. As a result, Isiah Small had a field day twice for the Bobcats with 42 combined points on 19-of-24 shooting from the field.

“Dou is a guy who can put on some defensive pressure and turn up the heat on Small,” Murphy said. “ Small did a good job of making 3s and scoring in transition. He didn’t create a lot of things for himself. Other guys created for him and I think Dou’s a guy that can defensively take him out of the game.

“We missed his rebounding and we missed his defensive presence the last time we played Texas State.”

UL won the first game 83-77 in overtime thanks mostly to 22 points off the bench from Devin Butts on 6-of-12 shooting behind the arc.

In game two, UL’s defense faltered in the second half with Texas State hitting 17 of its first 20 attempts and shot 75 percent from the field after halftime in a 71-59 win over the Cajuns.

Point guard Mason Harrell runs the show for the Bobcats.

“We’ve got to get back and can’t let Harrell dice us up and go to the basket and we’ve got to run their 3-point shooters off the line,” Murphy said. “We’ve got to make guys uncomfortable where they catch the ball. The best thing you can do against teams that like to shoot from the perimeter is to run them off the line or make their shooters catch the ball off their mark.”

The other factor to consider in the weekend series format is the unsung hero. In UL’s 77-74 win to secure the sweep of Arkansas State last Saturday, Jacobi Gordon came off the bench to score 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field.

In Texas State’s Jan. 2 win at the Cajundome, Quentin Scott scored 10 points in 11 minutes after only scoring two in 10 minutes in the opener.

“That’s when the head coach looks at the guy that has the scout and say ‘Where did this guy come from?’” Murphy laughed.

“Texas State is playing very well right now. We can’t turn the ball over and let them turn them into pick-sixes. We have to be efficient with our shot selection.”