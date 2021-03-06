ACA.ulsoftball5.011721
UL outfielder Jenna Kean, a transfer from Arizona, hit a surprise three-run home to highlight the Cajuns' doubleheader sweep of Memphis on Saturday.

The power came from the most unlikely of sources, but UL coach Gerry Glasco isn’t going to be picky these days.

Speedy outfielder Jenna Kean smashed a three-run home run in the top of the seventh to put the No. 12-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns on easy street in a 7-2 road win over Memphis in Game 1 of their weekend series, and UL encored that with a 9-0 run-rule win in Saturday’s nightcap.

The sweep improved UL to 12-4 on the season.

Kean’s home run highlighted a nine-hit attack that also resulted in eight left on base.

But it didn’t stop there.

Much like Kean, Karly Heath also provided power to get UL’s offense rolling with a two-run home run to highlight a four-run third. The first two runs in that frame came on fielder’s choice RBI grounder by Julie Rawls and Melissa Mayeux’s RBI groundout.

In the circle, Kandra Lamb improved to 4-1 after allowing two runs on five hits, no walks and striking out 10 in 6-1/3 innings.

In Game 2, the Cajuns exploded for seven runs in the first inning to take command right away.

In a similar theme, Frankie Izard gets a surprise start and highlighted the seven-run frame with a three-run home run.

Earlier in the inning, Jade Gortarez had an RBI double, before scoring on a wild pitch.

Heath also continued her hot day with a two-run double in that rally.

The two-run third was highlighted by a Justice Milz RBI single.

Summer Ellyson started the second game, but the run support chased her. She pitched 2-1/3 no-hit innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

Vanessa Foreman finished out that inning with two strikeouts, before Heath continued her big day by pitching 1-1/3 perfect innings with a strikeout.

Casey Dixon got the final two outs to secure the run-rule win.

