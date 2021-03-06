The power came from the most unlikely of sources, but UL coach Gerry Glasco isn’t going to be picky these days.
Speedy outfielder Jenna Kean smashed a three-run home run in the top of the seventh to put the No. 12-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns on easy street in a 7-2 road win over Memphis in Game 1 of their weekend series, and UL encored that with a 9-0 run-rule win in Saturday’s nightcap.
The sweep improved UL to 12-4 on the season.
Kean’s home run highlighted a nine-hit attack that also resulted in eight left on base.
But it didn’t stop there.
Much like Kean, Karly Heath also provided power to get UL’s offense rolling with a two-run home run to highlight a four-run third. The first two runs in that frame came on fielder’s choice RBI grounder by Julie Rawls and Melissa Mayeux’s RBI groundout.
In the circle, Kandra Lamb improved to 4-1 after allowing two runs on five hits, no walks and striking out 10 in 6-1/3 innings.
In Game 2, the Cajuns exploded for seven runs in the first inning to take command right away.
In a similar theme, Frankie Izard gets a surprise start and highlighted the seven-run frame with a three-run home run.
Earlier in the inning, Jade Gortarez had an RBI double, before scoring on a wild pitch.
Heath also continued her hot day with a two-run double in that rally.
The two-run third was highlighted by a Justice Milz RBI single.
Summer Ellyson started the second game, but the run support chased her. She pitched 2-1/3 no-hit innings with one walk and four strikeouts.
Vanessa Foreman finished out that inning with two strikeouts, before Heath continued her big day by pitching 1-1/3 perfect innings with a strikeout.
Casey Dixon got the final two outs to secure the run-rule win.