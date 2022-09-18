The signs were there.
In UL’s first four quarters of offensive football, two were really good and two were really, really bad.
On Saturday evening at Rice, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offense looked like a unit wandering aimlessly at the moment.
Unfortunately for the Cajun, the lackluster performance told the truth about where the offense currently stands… for now anyway.
“You can’t leave the defense out there the entire game,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “It just doesn’t work that way. We’ve got to execute better. When we’re not running the ball effectively, I need to open it up and throw it a little bit more sooner and let our guys play. At the end of the day, my job is to have them ready to go out there and go compete and that wasn’t it right there.
“That certainly wasn’t good enough. If you’ve got to point a finger, it’s certainly at me.”
It was Desormeaux’s first loss as a first-time head coach and it handled it properly. He took all the blame.
And to his point, the problems are on offense, where his expertise resides.
“At the end of the day, the offensive performance tonight, that is me,” Desormeaux said. “I coach the quarterbacks, I design the offense, I call the plays.
“I’ve got to figure us out a little better and I’ve got to put our kids in position to go out there and have success.”
Through three games, UL’s offense certainly doesn’t have anything resembling an identity.
Is it a running offense? Not really – only 15 carries for 61 yards in this loss.
Is it a passing offense? Not hardly – the two quarterbacks combined for 13-of-28 passing for 114 yards with one touchdown and an interception.
“I know the identity that I want to have,” Desormeaux said. “I want our team to be able to run the ball when we want to run it and be able to do those things. But every team is different and as a coach, it’s your job to find what your team is good at. The last two weeks in the first half, it’s just not been what it needs to be.”
It starts with the quarterback issue. After a long battle in August camp, the coaches settled on Chandler Fields as the starter, while making it clear backup Ben Wooldridge would play.
Through three games, Wooldridge’s play certainly hasn’t held the offense back. One could easily argue that he’s outplayed Fields through three games.
Desormeaux wasn’t about to address that issue after Saturday’s loss.
“I’m not going to talk about it right now,” Desormeaux said. “We’re going to watch the tape and we’re going to figure it out. A lot of mistakes were made, especially early in the game.”
The first quarters of the last two games have produced nothing offensively.
“I’ve said from the very beginning, I expect our quarterback to be a product of the offense – to make the decisions that are supposed to be made and to run the offense and be a product of it,” Desormeaux said. “Go where the ball needs to go. We didn’t do that very well at times. But I’m not going to comment on specifics on how we’re going to do things moving forward. We’re going to assess everything like we do every game win or lose.
That’s the way you have to do it.”
It’s hard to imagine the defense coming up with three interceptions and returning one for a score and still getting beat by double figures.
That’s how bad the offense was.
With 5:23 left in the third quarter, Wooldridge began a series with the Cajuns still very much in the game.
At that point, though, UL trailed in total yards 290-70, in first downs 19-3 and in offensive plays 57-26.
The plays total ended up being 80 for Rice to only 43 for the Cajuns.
“Offensively, you have to win in man coverage, you have to,” Desormeaux said. “They challenged us j. I just expected us to play a lot better, especially after the week of practice we had. It wasn’t good enough. In just really disappointed in myself. You’ve got to take ownership. That’s what we’re going to do.”
Could it be an offensive line issue? Perhaps some, yes. But there’s just not any execution happening from the skill positions through three games.
“Offensively, it was more of the same. We’d move the ball forward and then you’d have negative plays and it’s third down and you’re not converting them,” Desormeaux said. “Some of it is bad read by the quarterback and some of it is we’re not getting open in man coverage. Some of it is upfront. We’ve got to cover them up a little bit better.”
It's certainly going to take some long, hard film study to correct what took place at Rice Stadium on Saturday.
“I knew they had some good players and they did some good things, but there’s no excuse for that,” Desormeaux said.