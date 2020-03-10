When the McNeese baseball team hosts rival UL on Tuesday night at Joe Miller Ballpark, it will be the first time since the 1986 college baseball season that Tony Robichaux won't be in either dugout as head coach when the two schools play. Robichaux died July 3, 2019, after suffering a heart attack.
If you include his playing and assistant coaching days between McNeese and UL, this is the first season since 1979 that Robichaux won't be a part of a game between the two teams.
The meeting may be even more emotional for the teams because McNeese announced Monday evening that the Cowboys' bullpen will be named in honor of Robichaux, ‘The Tony Robichaux Bullpen'.
Robichaux coached at McNeese from 1987 to 1994. The Crowley native then went on to coach the Cajuns from 1995 until his death in 2019.