Fall seasons can at times be a little more laid back than things are in the spring for some teams.

That’s certainly not the mentality of UL softball Gerry Glasco with his Ragin’ Cajuns for this fall season.

Simply put, Glasco is on a mission for his 2020 team to end its season in Oklahoma City.

So every step is important in his mind.

Therefore, waiting until January to finalize decisions just isn’t a good enough option for him these days.

“We need to be able to walk on the field on January 6th and be ready for that February 8th game,” said Glasco, whose Cajuns will be hosting McNeese State at 10 a.m. Saturday and then Lakeland College at 11 a.m. Sunday at Lamson Park.

“We have to have our program and our team really ready for January. We’ve got to win early. We can’t wait until May and be good in May. With the schedule we’re playing and the Sun Belt Conference situation, we have to be good in early February through March. We have to be really peaked early in the year.

“I would like to know all of that by the end of October.”

In other words, Glasco is hoping to know his starting lineup for 2020 long before any New Year’s Eve parties are planned.

“We need to lock that infield in and narrow down the reps,” added Glasco, whose Cajuns are coming off a 52-6 season that ended in the finals of the Oxford Regional. “We’ll start limiting the reps of the kids that aren’t starters in January to where in the fall, we try to give everybody pretty equal reps.”

The two primary obstacles to achieving that goal are second and third base.

“Second base has been unsettled for three years,” he said. “We just haven’t come up with a great second baseman. I think we can do that this year. I feel good where we’re headed.”

The early favorite is junior transfer Melissa Mayeux from Miami Dade College via France.

Defensively, Glasco said Mayeux could play every position except pitcher. If she hits, there’s a good chance she’ll start at second base.

“She’s a little bit raw on offense, but man, she’s improving every day in practice,” Glasco said. “She’s really working hard. She’s the first one to leave practice and go straight to the batting cages and hit some more on her own. I’m starting to think she’s going to be a plus hitter for us.”

Mayeux is on the French national team, playing shortstop and catcher.

“Speed-wise, she’s an 11.6 kid,” Glasco said. “She’s fast, but not super fast. She’s got the best arm on the team. She’s a phenomenal defensive player. She’s going to be a fan favorite here.”

The most important, and likely the most difficult, void to be filled is at third base.

“For that (Women’s College World Series) to happen, we have to stay healthy, we have to keep everybody eligible, we have to develop our chemistry as a team and we have to replace Kara Gremillion at third base,” Glasco said. “That’s the biggest challenge on the ball club right now, trying to find a way to fill her shoes on defense. She was just a phenomenal player and a phenomenal leader in the clubhouse.”

Glasco said in a perfect world the answer would be true freshman slugging prospect Taylor Roman.

For one, it could give UL a four-year answer at that critical defensive position. Secondly, he’s determined to get Roman’s bat in the lineup and if she can also fill the biggest defensive need, that gives the coaching staff more options elsewhere.

“She’s a phenomenal offensive freshman, but she’s a normal freshman defensively and we’ve got to really work to develop her,” Glasco said. “I don’t even know if it’s fair to put that much pressure on her. But I would like to see her really get an opportunity at third base to develop all fall. Then we’ll see what it’ll look like in January and February.

“We probably won’t know until the season starts to see if she’s going to develop and be able to fill that void. I’d love to be able to develop her there.”

Roman, the daughter of former New Iberia and LSU football standout Mark Roman, is leading the team so far this fall in home runs. She could also be an option at second base, designated player or first base.

“Her bat is phenomenal,” Glasco said. “She’s going to play, but I don’t know where we’ll play her. She’s extremely fast. I think she could play in the outfield.”

The issue is there’s a glut at first base and in the outfield already. Kourtney Gremillion and Oregon transfer Mia Camuso are both options at first. The outfield includes returning starters like Sarah Hudek and Raina O’Neal, as well as Missouri transfer Callie Martin.

But the outfield could also in time he a place where other left-handed bats need to land in order to get them in the lineup.

“Her reads have really impressed us,” Glasco said of Martin. “We’ve been mixing her and Raina in centerfield. We’ve looked at Hudek at first base to maybe open up one outfield spot for Camuso. We have a lot of options there.”

Fortunately for Glasco’s nerves, the rest of the team looks pretty settled.

There’s even another option at catcher in Missouri transfer Geana Torres that should keep Julie Rawls from having to catch so many games.

“Absolutely, I would love to have Julie catch no more than 40 games this year,” Glasco said. “I think her legs being so tired definitely affected her hitting down the stretch.”

Meanwhile, Alissa Dalton returns at shortstop and then there’s the dynamic duo in the circle in seniors Summer Ellyson and Megan Kleist.

Another thing Glasco doesn’t expect to have to sweat in the egos of either All-American pitcher.

“She (Ellyson) is just a great pitcher, period,” Glasco said. “She’s confident, but not arrogant. She’s going to be fine and Kleist is the same way. She’s very down-to-earth and very humble. That’s never ever worried me, because I knew both kids. I knew Kleist from Oregon as a teammate of my daughter’s. She’s just a phenomenal young lady.

“They’re both low-maintenance pitchers. That’s not a problem.”

Once February gets here, Glasco, his team and the fans can’t wait to see UL’s two aces work.

“The advantage of Kleist and Summer is they both locate the ball really well,” he said. “They have good break, they both have great drop balls and they both have great change-ups this year. Summer has a world-class rise ball and Kleist’s rise ball is very good.

“They’re similar in that they pitches they throw are very similar. I would say Kleist’s go-to would be her change-up and Summer’s go-to would be her rise ball. And both have great drop ball. They’re both up, down, change pitchers and both locate so well.”