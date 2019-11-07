WHAT WE LEARNED
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns have turned into a well-oiled machine in all areas. While the running game has been the focus of the offense for most of the season, junior quarterback Levi Lewis raised eyebrows about the passing game with 26-of-30 for 296 yards and three TDs. The defense continued to be stingy. It was total domination on the road on a short week.
TRENDING
While watching an explosive offense is fun, the job UL’s defense has done over the last month has been stellar. It continues to stifle opponents on third down, produces tackles for losses and now has only allowed one touchdown in the last eight quarters. Coastal’s offense was leading the Sun Belt in time of possession this year and did so last year, but UL’s defense ended drives quickly, forcing five punts.
FINAL THOUGHTS
Perhaps the best sign of how well-coached and focused a football team is comes on the road. UL is now 4-0 on the road and none of those games have been super-competitive. All four are double-digit wins with convincing performances. The only other road game left on the schedule is at South Alabama on Nov. 16.