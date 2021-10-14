A year ago, the Cajuns’ defense led the Sun Belt and was third nationally with 16 interceptions.

So far this season, the turnovers had been hard to come by, forcing no more than one in any of the first five games.

That all changed Tuesday when two interceptions and two fumble recoveries put UL at a plus-three in the turnover margin for the game.

“Everybody knows the stat around here, we get two takeaways and we win,” Napier said. “We shouldn’t have turned it over tonight, bad coaching on my part. That’s the most significant statistic there.”

So of all of UL’s superlatives in the win, forcing turnovers might be the most significant one the Cajuns could carry over into the future.

“I led that (turnover battle) at the staff meeting with that,” Napier said. “On offense, we’ve got to own the ball and eliminate negative plays. And on defense, we’ve got to attack the ball and limit the explosive plays. That’s kind of been our secret sauce. If we get two takeaways, we win.”

Second guessing

Early in the second quarter of UL’s win over Appalachian State, it appeared the rout was going to begin a little earlier than it actually materialized.

Brandon Bishop picked off a Chase Brice pass with 10:55 left until halftime with a 20-3 lead and returned it to the UL 38.

The Cajuns’ offense then embarked on a 13-play, 55-yard drive in 7:20, but it was unfortunately all for naught.

On third-and-goal from the 7, quarterback Levi Lewis tossed a pass into the left corner of the end zone under pressure and it was intercepted by Steven Jones.

“It was one that we practiced for a long time,” Napier explained. “I felt like it was game-ready and we just didn’t quite get the look that we would like there.”

In other words, Napier felt bad that toss added to Lewis interception total for the season.

“I almost called timeout right before the ball was snapped,” Napier revealed. “We had a two-man concept down here to the boundary. It was man-to-man coverage, but it wasn’t necessarily the spacing we would like to run that concept.

“The answer there is that we back-shoulder the ball to the inside receiver. I just felt like I could have coached better there. It wasn’t exactly perfect. It wasn’t exactly the spacing or leverage and distance that we anticipated. There’s always a handful like that. We could execute a little bit better but also maybe there’s a better play there.”

Tricking defenses fun

It was a night filled with big plays for the Cajuns this past Tuesday, but one of the moments that brought the most joy to UL’s offense was drawing an offsides penalty on Appalachian State.

It came toward the end of UL’s epic 13-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that ate 7:54 on the clock for the longest drive of the season.

Facing a fourth-and-one from the ASU 15, the Cajuns were able to run a play that caused the Mountaineers to jump offsides to extend the drive.

Three plays later, Montrell Johnson scored on a 2-yard run for a 34-13 lead with 10:38 left to play,

“We’ve got lots, that whole series we can run off of that,” Napier said of his options if ASU had not jumped. “We can sneak it. We’ve used it in the past. We did it against Georgia Southern last year in a very similar situation. It’s been good to us.

“Believe it or not, it’s a copycat concept that we stole from Matt Viator at ULM. Everything I know I’ve stolen from somebody else, I can promise you.”

Fans appreciated

For a Tuesday night home game, it appears Napier and his players were pleased with the loud gathering of 20,066 fans that showed up for the ESPN2 game.

For redshirt sophomore safety Brandon Bishop, it was particularly appreciated because he got his first career interception in the game.

Suddenly, Cajuns' passing game has turned into big-play specialists Much of the offense’s emphasis during the offseason was improving on the unit’s deep passing game.

“It was special, especially since it was my first interception,” Bishop said. “That crowd helped … special moment.”

Overall, Napier was pleased with the crowd’s impact on the game.

“The people showed up tonight and that affected the game,” he said. “That was awesome. For a Tuesday night, to get that type of crowd, was special. They’re part of the team. I think that’s what I would like to express to all the people who showed up. I want you to know that you are part of the team and you certainly affected the game tonight.”