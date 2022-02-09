The UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team was picked to finish tied for third in the Sun Belt Conference race this spring in a poll of the league’s 12 head coaches.
The Cajuns were tied for third with Coastal Carolina with 117 total points, just a hair behind Georgia Southern with 118 points.
Defending Sun Belt champion South Alabama received seven of the 12 first-place votes to be the favorites to win the league race with 139 total points. The Jaguars swept the Sun Belt tournament last season and then reached the finals of the Gainesville Regional before falling 6-4 to South Florida.
The Cajuns reached the Sun Belt tournament semifinals last season with a 32-23 overall record and were 13-11 to finish first in the balanced West Division race.
Sun Belt baseball poll
1. South Alabama (7) 139; 2. Georgia Southern 118; 3. Coastal Caroline (3) 117; (tie) Louisiana (2) 117; 5. Texas-Arlington 78; 6. Troy 74; 7. Texas State 71; 8. Little Rock 63; 9 ULM 59; 10. Appalachian State 38; 11. Georgia State 34; 12. Arkansas State 28.