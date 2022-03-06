Sure, UL coach Matt Deggs was upset after his Ragin’ Cajuns lost a 4-2 rubber game matchup with Southern Mississippi on Sunday at Russo Park.
But he wasn’t discouraged.
It was 2-2 in the eighth inning and the more experienced team closed out the game.
“I felt like that was two good teams going at it with them being way more experienced team and a team full of expectation,” Deggs said. “I think it’s a good look for us what a regional setting is like. I thought the biggest difference in the series was the believe and expectation they had coming down the stretch and them made something happen. As bad as we wanted something to happen, we might have pressed a little bit too much.”
The Cajuns dropped to 6-6 with the loss, while USM improved to 8-3.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t get any easier for UL, which will travel to meet nationally-ranked Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.
“We just have to make a little more happen offensively,” Deggs said. “But a lot of it is what you’re facing. What we’ve got to do is stay present in the moment.
"Each at-bat is brand new. We could play so-and-so university and put up big numbers, but that’s not going to help us in the long run. We just have to string together quality at-bats and find ways to win these close games.”
It was a frustrating offensive game for the Cajuns.
Connor Kimple led off the second with a triple to right. After staying at third on contact with no outs, a ground ball resulted in Kimple being thrown out at the plate for the second out.
In the fifth, Heath Hood single and Jonathan Brandon doubled to put two in scoring position with one out, but a pop out and a strikeout ended that threat without a run off USM starter Hurston Waldrep.
Hood was 2-for-4 with an RBI on the day.
“Heath’s a good player,” Deggs said. “We just have to invest at-bats into him and give him confidence and get him going.”
Waldrep ended up pitching five innings, allowing no runs on four hits, one walk and four strikeouts.
“I think it’s experience and approach-driven,” Deggs said of not scoring with runners in scoring position. “A lot of it is a product of what we’re facing. They ran two high, high-quality arms at us the last two days. Today, we did, we had an opportunity to cash in and just weren’t able to do it … and that’s baseball sometimes.”
Ironically, UL finally broke through in the sixth inning. Prior to Sunday’s game, the Cajuns only had three hits and no runs in the sixth inning.
On Sunday, Kyle DeBarge’s single followed a Will Veillon walk. A strikeout got UL fans nervous, but Kimple’s sacrifice fly to right broke the ice and Hood’s ground-rule double tie the game.
The Eagles’ two runs came with single tallies in the second and third innings off UL starter Jeff Wilson.
Will McGillis led off the second with a solo homer to left.
In the third, Reece Ewing got his first hit of the series – a double – and scored on Danny Lynch’s RBI base hit.
Wilson didn’t have his best outing of the season – giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk in 3.1 innings – but he kept UL within reach.
He was relieved by Bo Bonds, who allowed one run on three hits, one walk and struck out five in season-high four innings.
“He battled,” Deggs said. “He wasn’t his best today, but he did. He battled and kept us in it, and I thought Bo did a terrific job. We just have to be better at the end. In the last two days, freebies got us both days.”
The Eagles got a clutch two-out RBI single by Dustin Dickerson in the eight and got another insurance run in the ninth when Christopher Sargent was called safe on a bang-bang play at the plate on Carson Paetow’s sacrifice fly.
It was the second bang-bang play that didn’t go UL’s way. During that missed opportunity in the fifth, an out call at second base might have cost the Cajuns a run.
“Welcome to the Tigue. That’s all I’ve got to say,” Deggs said of the two tight calls.
USM reliever Garrett Ramsey got the win in the game, allowing no run son two hits, one walk and striking out four in 3.2 innings.
“I think if we can continue to get some experience under our belt, find a way to win some of these close confrontations against quality opponents, that’s just going to build our confidence,” Deggs said. “When this team gets confident, its going to play for a while.”