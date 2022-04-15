Each game got more and more low scoring and the UL Ragin’ Cajuns figured out a way to win all three of them.
As a result, coach Gerry Glasco’s club is now in sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference softball race.
After cruising to a 7-1 win in game one of Friday’s doubleheader at South Alabama, the Cajuns rallied for two runs in the top of the sixth inning for a clutch 2-1 win over the Jaguars in the nightcap.
The series sweep improved UL to 29-10 overall and 15-3 in league play, while the Jaguars are now 16-17 overall and 9-4 against Sun Belt competition.
Despite a stellar pitching performance from Sam Landry in the nightcap, the Cajuns needed to scratch across two runs in the sixth to erase a 1-0 deficit.
Samantha Graeter led off the sixth with a solo home run to tie the game.
Kayla Falterman then doubled, stole third and scored on Maddie Hayden’s RBI fielder’s choice for the one-run lead.
Landry allowed one run on three hits, one walk and struck out seven in five innings to earn the win.
But the story wasn’t totally told just yet.
Kandra Lamb pitched the sixth and got the first batter out in the seventh, only for Landry to return to the circle.
Landry yielded two hits and then an error loaded the bases with two outs.
But Landry coaxed a ground ball to third to end the threat and preserve the series sweep.
The Jaguars actually outhit UL 4-3 in the game, but still suffered the series sweep.
In the first game Friday, the Cajuns only scored in two innings, but that’s all they needed.
It began with two runs in the third innings. Sophie Piskos doubled with two outs, Melissa Mayeux doubled home and run and Alexa Langeliers singled one home for a 2-1 lead.
UL then added five in the fifth to put the game away. Hayden began the potent rally with a double and Jourdyn Campbell got a bunt single ahead of a Piskos sacrifice fly.
Mayeux kept it going with an RBI bunt single, before Karly Heath delivered the big blow of the frame with a two-run triple.
Kramer Eschete added a sacrifice fly for the commanding 7-1 lead.
Heath, Mayeux, Langeliers, Campbell and Hayden all had two hits in the first game.
That was more than enough run support for Kandra Lamb, who only allowed one run on one hit, one walk and struck out eight in 4.2 innings.
Meghan Schorman went the final 2.1 innings, yielding no runs on three hits, three walks and three strikeouts.