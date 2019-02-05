Back in December, when he announced a collection of 19 additions to his UL-Lafayette football team, Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier said the early signing class was only a starting point.
Napier followed through on that promise, and the Cajuns are expected to announce at least seven more signees Wednesday on the first day of the traditional period for signees.
The “new” newcomer list includes two junior college quarterbacks (in addition to the two high school quarterbacks who signed in December’s early period) and a continued emphasis on the offensive and defensive fronts. In all, the known seven commitments include five junior college players, one graduate transfer and one high school player who didn’t sign in December.
“Some of them are coming in under different scenarios,” said Napier, who guided UL-Lafayette to a surprising Sun Belt Conference West Division title, a berth in the inaugural Sun Belt championship game and a spot in the Cure Bowl in his first season. “We wanted to leave ourselves some options to bring people in at midyear, and there’s been a lot happening since (December).”
Napier will formally announce the signee list at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Russo Park’s Stadium Club. The event is open to the public.
The Cajuns’ signing class has been ranked first among Sun Belt Conference teams since before the December signing period and has remained there with the addition of the midterm commitments.
Entering Wednesday, 247Sports has UL-Lafayette’s class ranked 66th nationally and sixth among Group of Five conference teams behind Boise State (46th), Pittsburgh (50th), UCF (53rd), Memphis (62nd) and Toledo (64th).
One of the newcomer quarterbacks, Beau Kalbacher of Austin, Texas, via Golden West College in California, is already on campus. The other, Jaiave Magalei (6-3, 235) of Lakewood, Washington, via Mt. San Antonio College in California, is expected to arrive in time to begin spring practice.
Kalbacher threw for more than 7,000 yards and 72 touchdowns at Austin (Texas) High before signing with West Texas A&M and winding up at Golden West, where he threw for 2,475 yards and 19 scores last season.
Magalei was injured and did not play at Mt. San Antonio last season, but he threw for 1,811 yards and 19 scores in 2017. As a senior at Lakes High in Lakewood, near Tacoma, Magalei threw for 2,587 yards and 27 touchdowns and ran for 10 more scores.
The Cajuns signed prep quarterbacks Chandler Fields of Rummel and Clifton McDowell of Spring, Texas, on the first day of the December signing period. McDowell enrolled at UL-Lafayette for the spring semester, while Fields will graduate from Rummel this spring.
“That’s a position where we could use another player,” Napier said in December. “That’s a scenario that will play itself out. We’re excited about the two high school quarterbacks we added. We had both in camp, found those guys relatively early, they committed this summer and they stuck with us after having really good senior years.”
Also on campus is former Plaquemine defensive tackle standout Devin Mitchell, who played last fall at Kilgore (Texas) College and is a relative of former UL-Lafayette quarterback great and NFL kick-return record-holder Brian Mitchell.
The Cajuns also signed defensive lineman Morris Joseph of Orange, Texas, via Iowa Western Community College, and defensive back SchDarren Archie, a 2017 signee from Brandon, Mississippi, at midterm.
Running back Nick Ralston, who played for Napier in 2017 during his one year as offensive coordinator at Arizona State, is a Cajuns commitment and the only known graduate transfer to this point.
The only known high school player expected to sign Wednesday is offensive lineman Tyler Brown of Madison, Mississippi, who held back on a December signing with enrollment issues despite a 3.9 grade-point average and a 24 ACT score.
The “new” signee number could increase. The Cajuns are also seeking West Monroe defensive lineman Andrew Gleason, who received a late scholarship offer, and offensive tackle King McGowen of Willis, Texas, who decommitted from SMU last week.