UL junior utility man C.J. Willis adds a little extra spin on the classic Ragin’ Cajun motto of ‘work while you wait.’
He doesn’t just work to keep his game sharp.
Willis constantly works for his teammates as well.
On Sunday, everyone at Russo Park saw the benefit of that approach when Willis came off the bench to ignite UL’s 5-1 victory over Georgia Southern.
“Hats off to him,” UL coach Matt Deggs said of Willis, who came off the bench to go 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple. “All he does is sit over there and serve his teammates. He helps and serves them, makes sure they’re ready to go, the guys that are in the lineup.
“He’s handled his business like a true professional and the game paid him back today.”
The win improved the Cajuns to 14-13 overall and 4-5 in league play, while the visiting Eagles dropped to 18-10, 6-3.
“It feels good,” Willis said. “Just waiting and working while I wait. It pays off in the end. Just be patient and wait your turn.”
When not in the lineup, Willis does what he can to make sure the starters have what they need.
“Just making sure everybody’s ready to go to the field after an at-bat,” Willis said. “Having stuff together — people come in from the field and make sure they have their helmet ready, stuff like that.
“Just small things to help make sure everything’s tidy in there.”
It’s something impressed upon him by former coaches and his father.
“Just always telling me to do what you can while you wait,” Willis added. “There’s always something you can do to help out.”
With the Cajuns trailing 1-0 going to the bottom of the fifth inning one day after squandering a 3-0 lead late, Deggs called upon Willis to pinch-hit.
He promptly led off with a double. One out later, Warnner Rincones singled to tie the game.
“The two-strike at-bat by Rico there to finally put us on the board, that’s what kind of opened it up for us,” Deggs said.
Then Max Marusak hit a two-run home run for a 3-1 lead.
Willis continued to serve his teammates in the sixth with a one-out triple just ahead of Julian Brock’s two-run home run to right.
“I was trying not to do anything too big,” Willis said. “Stay short through the ball, stay through the dish and just try to put a hard barrel on it.”
That two-inning flurry was all UL starter Jeff Wilson needed to get UL back over the .500 mark.
Somewhat similar to a 10-1 complete-game performance against Houston on March 13 for his first win, Wilson allowed just one run on a solo homer, four hits, walked two and struck out four.
“This was a little different,” Wilson said. “I had more punch-outs the first time. This team, they’re really good with two strikes. They didn’t really chase a lot. They kind of made you work in the zone to get them out.
“Not as many punch-outs, got a lot of ground balls.”
Make that 13 ground outs out of 123 pitches in eight innings Sunday, compared to striking out 10 on 129 pitches in that first win.
Dylan Theut struck out the side in the ninth to preserve the win.
“Theut’s a hard worker,” Wilson said. “He earns his innings. I was getting tired. I don’t know if y’all could tell. Pitch count was getting high. Maybe if I had gotten that lefty out with two outs in the eighth, I could have gone back out.
“They battled more with two strikes, so it was harder to put them away. They kind of scrapped and made the pitch count go up early.”
All in all, Sunday provided the feel-good story needed to bounce back from giving up two in the eighth and two in the ninth Saturday in a disappointing 4-3 loss.
“It was a toughness day all the way around,” Deggs said. “Unless you’ve been in this ditch right here, that is tough to respond to what happened yesterday. You’re better off responding getting kicked in the gut.”
The rebound win makes it two straight weekends of winning a Sun Belt series against a first-place team.
"I think we’re on the cusp of kind of getting some momentum and kind of get a little bit on a roll," Deggs said.