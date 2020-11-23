Even for 2020, this past week has been especially strange for UL coach Billy Napier.
After testing negative for COVID-19 twice early last week, his symptoms worsened to the point where he tested positive.
As a result, Napier is in the middle of a 10-day quarantine … away from both his football team and his family.
Friday will be his first day back, which makes for some very good and some very bad news.
The bad news is Napier won’t be with his family for Thanksgiving Day. The good news is he’ll be on the sidelines with his No. 23-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns when UL travels to meet ULM at 2 p.m. Saturday in Monroe.
“As the week got going there, it just got incrementally worse,” Napier described his experience. "Then Thursday night was a tough night.
“Obviously it’s a little bit of a unique week here, certainly having last week’s game canceled and then returning to activities Saturday. No lie, it was a rough day and a half there in terms of symptoms, but I feel great. I’ve been back to normal here for a couple of days.”
Essentially, Napier is alone with a video “set-up” at his disposal each day while being away from the team. He can’t attend practice, but that equipment allows him to view practice video shortly after each practice.
“Tough thing here is we don’t get to go to practice and not going to have an opportunity to spend time with the family for Thanksgiving,” Napier said. “But big picture-wise, I’ll get out of isolation – Friday is my last day. I’ll be able to join the team, I’ll drive up on Saturday morning and join the team at the stadium.”
Essentially, the only difference for most players is strength coach Mark Hocke will blow the whistle in between practice periods all week, as well as address the team at each practice’s conclusion.
With that said, Napier said perhaps it'll be a little different for the quarterbacks.
“Maybe some of the instruction that you’d have on the field for the quarterback, maybe some of that,” Napier added. “But I typically am a little slower to talk to them a lot on the field anyway. I like to kind of wait until we watch the tape and give them feedback then.”
Moreover, Napier is convinced the separation from his team this week won’t negatively impact the Cajuns’ performance Saturday.
“I’m going to do everything I typically would do,” Napier said. “If anything, I’ve got a little more time because I don’t have to go to practice. Everything I would do to prepare with the staff and with the players, I’m going to do. There are no limitations here.
“There really aren’t.”
In fact, while Napier certainly didn’t volunteer for a day and a half of body aches and fever, he’s not sure his Cajuns not playing Central Arkansas last week won’t be good for his team in the long run.
“I may sound crazy, but having a little break may not have been the end of the world truth be known,” Napier said. “We’ve been grinding for a long time. I’m trying to look at it as a positive. I know some people might think that’s crazy, but we’ve been going at it for a while. We had good energy last night. I think there’s a lot at stake over the next month. Maybe this was an opportunity to recharge our battery a little bit, before we try to finish this gauntlet out.”
The situation is his Cajuns (7-1, 5-1) are on a collision course to meet No. 16 Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. The Chanticleers beat Appalachian State on Saturday, meaning they only need to win one of their final two games (Texas State, Troy) to host the Cajuns on Dec. 18.
“The big thing here is we’ve got a month left of football – ULM, App. State and then two weeks to get ready for the championship game against Coastal,” Napier said. “The next challenge is ULM. We’ve talked a lot about trying to get hot at the right time and play our best football down the stretch. That’s where our focus is at.”
Napier said there’s every reason to believe UL’s game at ULM on Saturday will take place. He said the Cajuns have plenty of players ready to go COVID-wise as of Monday.
He just warns to be extra careful during this holiday week.
“My advice to others out there is you have to anticipate some of these events, like Halloween, like homecoming … Thanksgiving obviously presents a number of challenges for this week,” he explained. “Any time you’re taking people that aren’t typically in your bubble and there’s interaction with a number of people, it causes a lot of problems and issues.”