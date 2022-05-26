Five of UL's 12 scheduled games for the 2022 regular season will be on one of the ESPN family of networks, including three on one of the linear networks.
Those three highlighted matchups will be a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 matchup with Marshall on ESPN 2 in a rematch of the New Orleans Bowl, as well as two ESPNU games - a 6:30 p.m. road meeting with Southern Miss on Oct. 27 and a Nov. 10 home game against Georgia Southern, also at 6:30 p.m.
Two early-season games - 6 p.m. home opener against Southeastern on Sept. 3 and a 6:30 p.m. road game at Rice in Houston on Sept. 17 - will be available on ESPN-Plus.
Also announced Thursday is this year's New Orleans Bowl will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 on ESPN.