Unlike some prospects, Fort Bend Marshall High offensive guard Christian Williams of Missouri City, Texas didn’t have a boatload of offers coming his way when he attended a UL football camp earlier this summer.

That didn’t mean anything to Williams, though, after verbally committing to the Ragin’ Cajuns after a productive visit to the campus.

“Things played out really well for me,” said the 6-foot-4, 330-pound lineman. “It was a great experience. I took a tour of the school, met a lot of the coaches and people around the program. It was a great visit.

“Being able to go to D-1, everything just worked out great.”

Fort Bend Marshall head football coach James Williams is convinced the Cajuns are going to feel the same down the road as well.

“I’m very excited for Christian,” coach Williams said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for him and just a perfect fit.

“Christian is a very intelligent kid and a very intelligent football player. He knows and understands what defensive linemen are doing. He knows what’s going on around him.”

In addition to his size and intellectual ability, coach Williams said the offensive lineman has the determination to dominate on the field as well.

“He’s an aggressive kid,” coach Williams said. “He’s definitely a physical kid. He mauls people. Like I said, he understands the game and that allows him to play very aggressively. He’s a finisher.”

Williams said none of the coaches discussed his weight being an issue during his visit, and the Cajuns recruited him primarily as a right tackle.

Williams started at right guard last season and that’s the plan for this fall as well. He did play right tackle as a freshman. Coach Williams said he’s capable of playing tackle, but still views him more as a guard on the next level because of his height.

“I try to be very well-rounded as a lineman,” Williams said. “I’m quick on my feet and strong at the point of attack. I can adjust to whatever position needed.

“It’ll really just depend on how it all goes once I get there.”

Marshall’s offense is a multiple unit, according to coach Williams, with plenty of two and three-back formations.

Williams is the second prospect to commit to UL from Marshall High, following wide receiver Jaydon Johnson.

Williams said the two were recruited “totally separately” and he especially likes the fit at UL after the recent run of offensive linemen with the Cajuns.

“It’s great to see how the program really puts out NFL talent,” he said. “I feel like I could be NFL talent as well. I’m ready. I’m really happy about the program and how things worked out.”