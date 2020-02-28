It’s been on the minds of UL football fans for months now.

But there’s something about seeing it upon release that makes it more real than ever.

For so long, the goal for the Cajuns was just to get bowl-eligible.

Then it became to win a conference championship. By the way, that still is.

As good a job as Billy Napier’s done in two seasons, the program’s last Sun Belt championship on the field was in 2013.

As the 2019 Cajuns, though, approached the stretch drive late last year, something pretty cool suddenly became apparent.

With a little more in the opener and a little more against Appalachian State, winning all 12 regular-season games proved more realistic than anyone thought last season.

With that in mind, the first thing you might look for when seeing the 2020 schedule for the first time is the list of non-conference opponents.

The four are McNeese State and Wyoming at home and New Mexico State and Missouri on the road.

No Georgias, no Alabamas, no LSUs … not even a Mississippi State.

So it’s time to really think big.

At first glance, Wyoming and Missouri aren’t unbeatable foes.

To most UL fans, Wyoming is an unfamiliar commodity. The Cowboys were 8-5 last season, including a 23-14 win over Texas State early last season and a 38-17 bowl win over Georgia State.

Ironically, Wyoming beat Missouri 37-31 in last year’s season opener.

Wyoming has 12 starters back and 73% of its two-deep returns. Five will be missing on defense, including an All-Mountain West linebacker and safety.

The four seniors lost on offense are three wide receivers and a tight end, which could bode well for an early-season game on Sept. 12 with a sophomore starting quarterback.

Missouri has a new coach after settling for 6-6 last season, going 1-5 down the stretch.

The Tigers lost five seniors on offense and two on defense.

The two most interesting aspects of this matchup is the new Missouri coach is Eliah Drinkwitz of Appalachian State and the game being slated for Nov. 21.

For Missouri, that’s sandwiched between a road trip to Mississippi State and Florida and a neutral-site finale against Arkansas.

The next step is where do the Cajuns play the elite Sun Belt teams. Arkansas State and Georgia Southern are at home, but the biggie is Appalachian State is a Wednesday night ESPN2 game in Boone, North Carolina.

Having never beaten the Mountaineers, obviously any 12-0 dreams would require that break-through win.

UL wasted a golden chance at Cajun Field last year, but was handled in the Sun Belt championship game in Boone.

The other tricky game could be at Georgia State in the Sun Belt opener. UL didn’t play Georgia State last year and the up-and-coming Panthers only lost four on offense and one on defense.

Sure, it’s a long way until the Sept. 5 season opener. Baseball and softball haven’t even begun Sun Belt play yet.

But after going 11-3 last season and returning six starters on offense and seven on defense, it’s no longer too early for UL football fans to think big.

2020 UL football schedule

Saturday, Sept. 5 — McNeese

Saturday, Sept. 12 — Wyoming

Saturday, Sept. 19 — at Georgia State*

Saturday, Sept. 26 — Georgia Southern*

Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Appalachian State* (ESPN2)

Saturday, Oct. 17 — Coastal Carolina*

Saturday, Oct. 24 — at New Mexico State

Saturday, Oct. 31 — at Texas State*

Thursday, Nov. 5 — Arkansas State* (ESPNU)

Saturday, Nov. 14 — South Alabama*

Saturday, Nov. 21 — at Missouri

Saturday, Nov. 28 — at ULM*