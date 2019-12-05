The moment of truth.

That’s what the UL Ragin’ Cajuns are facing at 11 a.m. Saturday in Boone, North Carolina.

Since falling to Appalachian State 30-19 in last year’s inaugural Sun Belt Conference championship game, coach Billy Napier’s club has envisioned this rematch.

Some have waiting their whole college careers, or their whole athletic lives, for an opportunity like this.

“We kind of had an idea that it would come to this, and now it’s here,” junior quarterback Levi Lewis said. “It’s in our face now, and now we’re dealing with it.”

So exactly how do you deal with that kind of pressure?

Each time I marvel at how athletes can reach their potential in such huge moments with the outcome meaning so much to so many people, I think back to a conversation I had years ago with Kevin Faulk during his Super Bowl days with the New England Patriots.

Faulk simply explained the key is practicing things so often and being so prepared for every scenario that you’re executing on instinct on each play without having to think about it, hence avoiding the potential conflict between performance and pressure in a given moment.

Whichever approach is used, it’s definitely an issue of mind over matter.

For UL right guard Kevin Dotson, this week has been about trying to minimize the game in his thoughts.

“I’m trying to keep it as simple as possible, trying to keep it as just being another game,” Dotson said. “I want to be able to bask in it after we win. I don’t want to be thinking about it the whole time, ‘Oh, you been thinking like this and doing like this?’

“Once I win it, I want to think about it. As for right now, I’m just trying to get it a regular game.”

Senior cornerback Michael Jacquet agrees … sort of.

On one hand, he readily acknowledges how big the game is. On the other hand, he’s treating it like any other game.

“This is definitely the biggest game in my career so far, but it’s no pressure,” Jacquet said. “It’s just another football game. You take each game the same. You don’t stress over it. You don’t do something that you don’t normally do.

“The preparation is the same. Film, eating habits, sleeping habits — everything is the same. You can’t go in and try to do something different, because you’re going to get a different outcome. You’ve got to keep the same approach, so you can be confident and not nervous."

Making this challenge even bigger for the Cajuns was a frustrating 17-7 loss to the Mountaineers in October at Cajun Field after falling to Appalachian State twice last season.

“It’s always tough,” senior wide receiver Jarrod Jackson said. “When you play a team the next year that beat you twice the year before that, you’ve got a chip on your shoulder. You’re playing with a lot of emotions. You’re really giving everything you’ve got and to fall short again, it hurt a little bit. But that also let you know that you’ve still got room for improvement, no matter how good you might have gotten from the last time you played them or just from the week before. You can always get better.”

Making it even worse, the program is 0-7 all-time against Appalachian State — theoretically adding to the pressure of the moment.

“Speaking for myself, I’m 0-5 against these guys,” Jacquet said. “I’m not trying to lose my last game against them. Everybody motivated … none of us in this program have beat these people.

“For the senior class especially, we’re not trying to go out without beating App State. We can’t go off into the league or our future jobs saying, ‘Yeah, we beat everybody but App State.’ Nah, it’s not going like that.”

For Deuce Wallace, all the extra forms of motivation spurred him to prepare even harder.

“That makes me want to prepare even more, the fact that I’ve been here so long,” Wallace said. “Myself, Kevin (Dotson), Bam (Jackson), Ja’Marcus (Bradley) — all these seniors that have been here so long, we get another opportunity. A lot of people reach the championship one year and may never see it again.”

In fact, the game being back in North Carolina is fitting in a way — even though the team still wishes it had won the October meeting so Saturday’s game could have been at Cajun Field.

“The fact that we get the rematch, that makes it that much sweeter,” Wallace said. “Our goal was to host it, but we felt like that wouldn’t be right. We have to right our wrongs from last year, so we’re going to go up there and take care of business.”