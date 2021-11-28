Finally, it’s championship game week.
For two weeks, the No. 21-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns football team has known the Sun Belt Conference championship game was going to be played at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t something they could fully enjoy or discuss or relish in until Saturday’s 21-16 win over ULM was finalized.
It was sort of like knowing the Christmas present you’ve been waiting four years for has arrived, but you can’t open it.
“I think our team probably a little relieved that they can actually talk about it now,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “I’ve probably been a little overboard in terms of trying to keep them focused on what’s next. I think it’ll be a little bit of relief – now we can go play in this game against an unbelievable opponent and one that we’re very familiar with.”
For two weeks, UL’s administration and fans have been planning and discussing Saturday’s game against Appalachian State, while the team had to fight off the outside noise long enough to take care of weekly chores like Liberty and ULM.
While the permission slip has been signed to focus solely on the Sun Belt title game, the challenge of blocking out the outside noise hasn’t ended.
Naturally, the first question asked of Napier in Saturday’s postgame press conference was if the 45-minute delay before interviews was him declaring his future plans to the team.
“They were not,” Napier said. “No decision’s been made yet. We’re still certainly evaluating everything. I think the main thing here is that our focus is on this team, this group and the work that’s left to be done. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”
As it turned out, it was about the tradition of handing out cigars after beating the in-state rival ULM that Napier began four seasons ago.
With each passing day, however, the chore is going to be get tougher to avoid.
The growing speculation that Napier will be Florida’s next football coach has all but been confirmed. It's happening.
On Wednesday, Napier expressed his deep wish that the process could be different. It would be so much easier for a coach and his team to finish their season, before having to deal with the future.
That’s just not reality in 2021.
Still, it seems Napier’s teams have handled the rumors of his potential departure very well over the last three seasons.
“It hasn’t been difficult,” UL safety Kam Pedescleaux said. “I feel like as a team, we don’t really focus on those outside things. We hear things about it, but as a team we stay together. We know that this group is special.
“We just want to bring those seniors out with a win and a championship to Lafayette. That’s all we want to do – bring a championship to Lafayette.”
Freshman running back Emani Bailey insists the Cajuns will continue to “take one game at a time” despite finally getting to championship game week.
“We’re going to treat it like any other game throughout the year,” Bailey said. “We’re just going to keep continuing to do what we do. Keep going with the program. We love coach and we respect anything that he does. He got us to this point and we’re just going to keep following that path.”
If they can indeed pull that off this week, kudos to this team’s focus and leadership.
Because it won’t even end Saturday. The next issue will be, exactly which coaches and players potentially won’t be available for the bowl game?
On Wednesday, Napier was very strong in saying opting out of the bowl game won’t happen in this program.
That strong statement is certainly par for the course for the program Napier’s established here, but how won't the Florida announcement complicate that issue?
The process of starting a new program with an early national signing day period and finishing what you started at the current stop is a very unpleasant, unfair reality to all parties involved.
Let’s just hope all that noise indeed does stay outside the team’s realm so Saturday’s huge opportunity isn’t again spoiled by another non-football issue.