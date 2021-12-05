While many UL fans still have fond memories of the Ragin’ Cajuns participating in the New Orleans Bowl, Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard doesn’t.

Well, Maggard will now get to experience it for himself after Sunday’s announcement that his Sun Belt champions will be facing the Marshall Thundering Herd at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Caesar’s Superdome on ESPN.

“I can’t think of a better city to culminate a record-breaking season for this football team than New Orleans,” Maggard said. “We very much look forward to taking on the Thundering Herd from Marshall – a future conference foe.”

Even more exciting for Maggard is he won’t be sending an interim head coach out there to coach that game. On Sunday, co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux was named as UL’s new head football coach, replacing Billy Napier.

“Yes, my understanding would be that Mike Desormeaux would be the play-caller for that game,” Maggard said. “I know he’s exciting for it. He’s excited to prep and get ready for it. I’m excited to see him in action.”

As of Sunday afternoon, Maggard felt confident the majority of UL’s coaching staff would be in tact for the bowl game as the Cajuns attempt to tie a Sun Belt record with a 13-1 season.

“I feel much more at ease,” Maggard said now that he’s got a new head coach. “But I really feel that way for our football players. I can’t commend those guys enough for the amount of anxiety and stress I know they handled this past week in preparing for probably the biggest game of their careers in college.

“We didn’t rush it (decision) just for that, but certainly I think this is a huge burden off of their shoulders. That room erupted when I announced coach Des as their coach. I believe myself, them, coach Des, our coaching staff are all going to sleep much better tonight, knowing we have a plan in place starting tomorrow morning.”

This will be UL’s sixth appearance in the New Orleans Bowl. Beginning with the dramatic 32-30 win over San Diego State in 2011, coach Mark Hudspeth led the Cajuns to four straight New Orleans Bowl wins. Next was a 43-34 win over East Carolina as well as wins of 24-21 over Tulane and Nevada 16-3 in 2014.

The Cajuns also lost to Southern Mississippi 28-21 in 2016, one year prior to Maggard arriving in Lafayette.

Marshall is 7-5 overall on the season and finished second in the Conference USA East Division race with a 5-3 record.

The one common opponent is Appalachian State, which defeated the Thundering Herd 31-30 in Boone, North Carolina.

Marshall sports a powerful offense. The Herd averages 34 points a game, rushing for 160 yards and passing for 310.7 more yards a game for an impressive total yards figure of 470.8.

Defensively, Marshall is giving up 22.8 points and 386.7 total yards, including 187.4 on the ground and 199.3 in the air.

The Herd has struggled with turnovers at times this season – minus-5 for the season compared to UL being plus-12 after Saturday’s game. Marshall has thrown 14 interceptions and lost nine fumbles.

Another number worth considering, thought, is Marshall’s defense has recorded 38 sacks on the season while only allowing 17 to the opponents.

There was some speculation last week that it might be Western Kentucky from Conference USA after beating Marshall 53-21 in the regular-season finale. The Hilltoppers loss to UTSA 49-41 in Saturday’s Conference USA championship game.